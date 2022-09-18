After trailing by just a touchdown at half, Shorter saw visiting Albany State find the end zone three times in the final two quarters to pull away for a 42-20 victory at Barron Stadium on Saturday.
The Hawks (2-1) scored midway through the second quarter to cut the deficit to 21-14 and held strong from there to go into the locker room trailing by a possession, but the Rams scored two touchdowns in the third quarter and added one more midway through the fourth to put the game away.
Shorter scored on an 81-yard touchdown pass from Harold Cook to John Dickerson IV with 8:23 remaining in the game (the extra point attempt was unsuccessful) but couldn't get any closer in the closing minutes.
No. 21 Albany State (2-1) built an early lead in the game with two touchdowns on the ground in the first quarter thanks to runs of 43 yards by Dionte Bonneau and 1 yard by Ajhanod Thomas to make it 14-0.
Shorter fought right back to make it 14-7 on a 79-yard touchdown pass from Aeneas Dennis to Dorian Anderson with five seconds remaining in the opening quarter, but Bonneau found the end zone again early in the second quarter on a one-yard TD run push the lead back out to 14.
The Hawks put together a scoring drive that ended with Dennis finding John Dietl III for a 16-yard touchdown pass to make it 21-14, which was the score at the break.
Bonneau played a part in two second-half touchdowns for the Rams as he completed a 23-yard touchdown pass to Ralph Lovett in the third quarter and then 23-yard touchdown pass to Thomas in the fourth. Marcuis Fulks had the other third-quarter score in the third on a four-yard touchdown run.
Bonneau had a big day offensively for Albany State with 246 yards passing on 12-of-24 attempts with two touchdowns and one interception and ran for 44 yards on six carries with two TDs. Fulks was the leading rusher with 117 yards on 16 carries with a touchdown, and Kam Ward added 75 yards on 10 carries.
Dennis and Cook split time at quarterback for Shorter on Saturday with Dennis throwing for 178 yards on 12-of-22 passing with two touchdowns and one interception and Cook having 110 yards on 5-of-9 passes with one score.
Anderson had another big day receiving as he hauled in five catches for 131 yards and a touchdown, and Dickerson caught two for 90 with a touchdown. Justus Durrant was the Hawks' leading rusher with 56 yards on 13 carries. Dennis added 36 yards on the ground.
Bryan Rice was Shorter's leading tackler on the day with nine total stops (three solo, six assists). Marc Harris had eight tackles, Bruce Guyton Jr. had two tackles-for-loss and Artellious Edmonds had an interception.
The Hawks will have another big test next Saturday at 12 p.m. when they welcome Valdosta State to Barron Stadium for their Gulf South Conference opener.