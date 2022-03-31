The Shorter Hawks defeated the Georgia Southwestern State University Hurricanes 3-2 in a non-conference game on Tuesday afternoon at the Robert H. Ledbetter Baseball Complex.
The Hawks improve to 17-12 on the season after today while the Hurricanes are now 12-17 on the season.
Shorter's pitching staff was solid all day and only surrendered one hit in the top of the seventh. That one hit was a two-run home run from Matthew Mamatas that gave Georgia Southwestern its two runs of the day.
Tyler McWillie started for the Hawks today and tossed two innings, striking out one and giving up a walk. Jonathan Pintaro pitched two innings in relief and had five strikeouts. Carson Cook (W, 3-3) threw two innings, striking out one and giving up a walk.
Peyton Holloway tossed an inning, striking out three and giving up two runs on one hit and one walk. Trevor Nanney tossed 1.1 innings, striking out two. James Colyer (S, 3) closed the game for the Hawks and had two strikeouts.
Shorter struck first in the home half of the second today. Isaac Harkins walked with the bases loaded to score McWillie.
The score remained 1-0 Shorter until the bottom of the fifth when the Hawks plated their final two runs of the day. Jacob Pajer scored on a passed ball to plate the first run. Later on, Donavan Frayer hit an infield single to first that scored Cory Mason.
Pajer went 2-for-4 with a run scored today. Mason went 1-for-2 with a run scored and two walks. Frayer went 1-for-2 with an RBI.
Shorter returns to action on Friday for a Gulf South Conference (GSC) weekend series with the Lee University Flames. First pitch of Friday's game is set for 1 p.m. at the Ledbetter Baseball Complex.