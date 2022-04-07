The Shorter Hawks defeated Carson-Newman 4-2 in a non-conference game on Wednesday afternoon on the road.
The Hawks improve to 18-15 on the season while the Eagles are now 22-16.
Shorter struck first on Wednesday in the top of the first. Lyndon Weaver doubled to right center to score Jacob Pajer.
The score remained 1-0 until the home half of the fourth when Carson-Newman tied the game.
Shorter plated two additional runs in the top of the fifth to take the lead. Cory Mason doubled to left center to score Pajer to plate the inning's first run. Right after that, Logan Stockton reached on an error by the Carson-Newman third baseman and then advanced to second with Mason scoring on the error.
Stockton hit a solo home run in the top of the eighth to score the final run of the day for the Hawks. It was his first home run of the season.
Carson-Newman scored its final run in the bottom of the eighth.
Pajer went 2-for-4 with two runs scored and a walk. Mason went 1-for-3 with a run scored, an RBI and a walk. Stockton went 1-for-4 with a run scored and an RBI.
Kenny Jinks (W, 1-0) started for the Hawks and was solid over four innings of work. He gave up one run on five hits with two walks and five strikeouts. Jonathan Pintaro (S, 1) tossed 1 1-3 innings to close the game for the Hawks, striking out two and giving up a walk.
The Hawks return to action Saturday on the road for a Gulf South Conference (GSC) doubleheader with the Christian Brothers University Buccaneers. First pitch of Game 1 is slated for noon.