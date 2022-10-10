The Shorter Hawks fell behind at the half and couldn't catch up over the final two quarters in a 35-21 conference road loss at Mississippi College, but senior quarterback Aeneas Dennis broke a school record in the contest.
Dennis passed for 258 yards on 14-of-23 attempts with three touchdowns to break the single-season passing TDs record with five games remaining in 2022 for Shorter (2-4, 0-3 Gulf South Conference). Dennis now has 14 passing touchdowns so far this season in six games with just two interceptions to go along with 1,184 total yards through the air.
In Saturday's game, the Hawks fell behind midway through the first quarter as Mississippi College (3-3, 2-1) scored on a short touchdown run by John Henry White, but Shorter evened the game a few minutes later as Dennis found Dorian Anderson for a 43-yard TD pass to make it 7-7.
The host Choctaws scored the next three TDs to take a 28-7 lead late in the second quarter as they had a 58-yard touchdown run by Ron Craten late in the first quarter and a six-yard TD run by White and a three-yard TD run by Marcus Williams both in the second quarter.
Shorter pulled within two scores with 2:54 remaining in the first half as Dennis found Kyle Morlock for a 19-yard touchdown pass, and the Hawks went to the locker room at the break trailing 28-14.
Mississippi College added its lone second-half touchdown with 3:01 remaining in the third quarter as Craten found the end zone once again on a four-yard TD run.
The Hawks once again saw Dennis find Dorian Anderson for a touchdown pass, this time for 26 yards, in the final minute of the third quarter, but that was as close as they got as neither team scored in the fourth.
Along with Dennis' strong individual statline, Justus Durant was the Hawks' leading rusher with 45 yards on 10 carries, and Devin Brown added 31 yards on the ground. Anderson finished with three catches for 86 yards and two touchdowns, John Dickerson had three catches for 76 yards and Brown added 43 yards on two catches.
The Choctaws had a huge day in the rushing department in their home win as they ran for 527 yards on 67 carries with five touchdowns as a team. White was the top rusher with 270 yards on 35 carries with a pair of scores, and Craten had 105 yards on six carries with his two touchdowns.
Kolby Reynolds had the top day defensively for Shorter with 16 total tackles (14 solo, two assists) to go with one fumble recovery. Cedric Lynch added nine solo tackles, and Devonn Lane contributed eight total tackles. Josue Alexandre, Artellious Edmonds and Joseph Warren all forced fumbles for the Hawks, and Zachary Brown had a sack.
Shorter, which has now lost four straight after starting the season 2-0, will return home to play at Barron Stadium on Saturday when they host West Florida at noon.