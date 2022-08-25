Despite it being a preseason scrimmage match, both Shorter and Berry showed a ton of fight and potential on Wednesday night at the Winthrop-King Centre with the Hawks getting the best of the crosstown battle as each team prepares for the 2022 season.
Shorter earned the victory in four sets on its home floor, taking the first, third and fourth over the Vikings to clinch the match and display exactly why they have high hopes for the upcoming schedule.
"This is definitely a good foundation to start with," said Shorter head coach Naomi Posada Sullivan. "It is great to play someone different across the net after practicing and scrimmaging so much. And Berry is such a talented team and great program. We have a lot of respect for them, and this is a good match to have for both sides to see where we are going into the season.
"This kind of match in the preseason gets everybody hyped up, and I really enjoyed watching our girls play as hard and as well as they did. We always know (Berry) is not going to be easy to handle so it was a good match for us to figure some things out."
After the Hawks took the first set 25-16, Berry battled back for a 25-22 advantage in the second. But Shorter closed the match in strong fashion by dominating the third set 25-11 and clinching the win with a 25-15 score in the fourth.
Leading the way in kills for the Hawks was Katherine Patrick with eight, and Lacee Glover and Emily Crocker contributed seven apiece. Both Emma Richardson and Carrington Terrell had six kills as well. Glover added eight digs and a pair of aces, Claudia Loyola had seven digs and Taryn Cychol contributed six digs and 12 assists.
Shorter libero Madison Sprosty dished out five assists to go with five digs, and Annie Smith had 11 assists. Bethany Truong added three aces as well.
Berry's stats were distributed pretty evenly throughout the roster as players rotated time on the court throughout the four sets. Jazzy Innis topped the stat sheet in kills with 12, while Peyton Breissinger and Bella Boston had four apiece. Breissinger also had nine digs.
Emily Rapach added eight assists and four digs for the Vikings, and Kate Whittle contributed nine digs.
"We're just always appreciative of being able to come over here across town and play a competitive scrimmage (against Shorter)," said Berry head coach Caitlyn Moriarty. "This is Day 5 of our preseason so this helps us learn from what we saw tonight, make adjustments and focus on areas of improvement. It's good to evaluate ourselves and work to improve from tonight.
"We open the season against the defending national champions and another top-five ranked team in a couple weeks so opportunities like this are great for us. It's mental opportunities especially for our younger players to see how they react in pressure situations in a game-type scenario. And for our more experienced girls we can try some new things. One of the things we did tonight was worked on a different defense so we are grateful for this chance for competition against a program we have a lot of respect for."
Shorter will have a quick turnaround following Wednesday's scrimmage as it opens the regular season on Friday at a tournament at Erskine College. They will play against Francis Marion at 1 p.m. in the first match and then take on host Erskine in a match at 7 p.m. They wrap up the trip to Due West, S.C. on Saturday with a 5 p.m. match against Clark Atlanta.
Sullivan, who is going into her third full season as head coach, said she is excited about getting the 2022 schedule started with a group of players that means so much to her.
"Several of these girls were freshmen when I got this job so this is going to be a special season for me with those girls being seniors," said Sullivan. "The program has really changed a lot in the past couple years. We were picked to finish last a couple years ago, and then last year we made some improvements and finished with a winning record and had a good season in our conference. It is really nice to see the fruits of what these girls have worked for on the court. I think the challenge now is to continue to work to get better and stay hungry so we can have an even better season this year."
Berry will open its season on Sept. 2 as the team travels to San Antonio, Tex. to compete in the Trinity National Invitational. They will take on Wisconsin-Eau Claire in the first match at 1:15 p.m. and follow that up by battling Trinity University at 8 p.m. Their final match at the tournament will be on Saturday, Sept. 3 against Wisconsin-Stout at 1:15 p.m.