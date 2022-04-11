The Shorter Hawks defeated the Christian Brothers University Buccaneers 12-8 on Sunday afternoon to complete the series sweep after picking up two wins in a doubleheader on Saturday.
The Hawks improve to 21-15 on the season and 12-11 in Gulf South Conference play. The Buccaneers are now 10-25 on the season and 6-15 in GSC play.
Shorter struck first today in the top of the first and scored four runs. Norman Leon singled to third to score Donavan Frayer to plate the first run of the inning. Right after this, Kobe Jones doubled to left center to score Leon, Cory Mason and Lyndon Weaver.
The Hawks added on a run in the top of the second. Weaver walked, and Jacob Pajer stole third and scored on a throwing error by the CBU catcher.
The Buccaneers plated their first run of the day in the bottom of the second thanks to an RBI double.
CBU plated three additional runs in the home half of the third. This made the score 5-4 Shorter.
The score remained 5-4 Shorter until the top of the fifth when the Hawks added on another run. Frayer stole second and Pajer stole third and then scored on a throwing error by the CBU catcher.
Matt Christian doubled to left center to score Logan Stockton and Mason in the top of the sixth to give the Hawks two more runs. This made the score 8-4 Shorter.
The Buccaneers came within two in the bottom of the sixth after plating two more runs.
The Hawks scored their next run in the top of the seventh after Frayer singled to right center to score Pajer.
The Buccaneers added on two more runs in the series finale, one in the home half of the seventh and one in the home half of the eighth.
Shorter plated its final three runs in the top of the ninth. Weaver tripled to right center to score Frayer and Pajer. Right after that, Mason had a sac fly to left that scored Weaver.
Weaver went 3-for-5 with two runs scored, two RBI and a walk in the game
Kenny Jinks started for the Hawks on Sunday. He tossed 2 2/3 innings, striking out two and giving up four runs on four hits with three walks. Trevor Nanney (W, 3-1) tossed 1 1/3 innings in relief, striking out two.
The Hawks return home on Tuesday to face Morehouse in a midweek non-conference game. First pitch is slated for 2 p.m. at the Robert H. Ledbetter Baseball Complex.
In other recent college baseball action:
Berry takes final game of of series at Hendrix
After a tough day at the plate Saturday in Conway, Ark. in a pair of losses in a doubleheader, Berry came back in a big way Sunday in the series finale against Hendrix, taking a 13-2 run-rule win in seven innings in Southern Athletic Association baseball action.
The Vikings (22-11, 11-4 SAA) maintained second position in the SAA with the final two series' of the regular season set to feature the teams that they are sandwiched between in the standings. Berry hosts Rhodes for a three-game set this Friday and Saturday before travelling to face Birmingham-Southern the following weekend to close the regular season.
Berry pounded out 14 hits Sunday, with the first one leaving the yard. Former Pepperell High standout Wesley Wade connected for a solo homer, his fifth blast of the year, which gave the Vikings a 1-0 lead in the first. Hendrix (24-8, 9-6 SAA) tied the game an inning later with a sacrifice fly, with both teams scoring single runs in the third to make it 2-2.
In the fifth, the Vikings started to pull away with five runs. John D'Amelio brought in a pair with a single into right to make it 4-2, then after a walk loaded the bases, a triple by Levi Cloud on a full count pitch set the merry-go-round in motion and made it a 7-2 contest in favor of the guests.
Andrew Pendleton's second RBI of the game came in the sixth on a ground out to second that made it 8-2. Later in the inning, Trace Cate singled to right to make it a 9-2 contest.
With the team ready to get on the bus a little early and head for home, the Vikings scored four in the seventh to put the game away early. RBI knocks by Zachary Hardee, Jack Poist, Joey Garcia and Wade made it a 13-2 contest.
That would be enough for Andrew Norred (4-1), who entered in relief in the fourth inning and pitched four scoreless innings of baseball. Norred allowed just two hits and a walk in picking up the victory on the mound for Berry.
The Vikings will hit the road for their final mid-week game of the season this Tuesday when they travel to take on Covenant. First pitch in Lookout Mountain, Ga., is set for 3 p.m.