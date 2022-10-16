Shorter had some encouraging scoring drives in the second half, but West Florida answered each time and then some to pull away and send the Hawks to a 50-26 loss in Gulf South Conference play on Saturday at Barron Stadium.
Shorter (2-5, 0-4 Gulf South Conference) trailed 17-3 at halftime and 27-3 late in the third quarter but didn't go away quietly as they got a 10-yard touchdown pass from Aeneas Dennis to Trevon Dirden to close the gap to within 17 points. But West Florida got a safety early in the fourth and followed that up with a quick touchdown drive that was capped off by a 10-yard touchdown run by Shomari Mason to all but end any hopes of a Hawks' comeback.
Still Shorter continued to battle offensively as Dennis once again connected for a touchdown pass on the ensuing drive, this time on an 11-yard connection to Kyle Morlock which was followed by a two-point conversion pass from Dennis to John Dickerson to make it 36-18.
West Florida (5-1, 3-1) put together two straight touchdown drives to stretch the lead back out to 50-18 as CJ Wilson scored on TD runs of 2 and 40 yards to cap off a big fourth quarter for the Argonauts' offense.
The Hawks' final score came with 2:49 remaining in the game as quarterback Harold Cook found Devin Brown out of the backfield and the running back went 69 yards for the touchdown catch.
Dennis led the Shorter offense with 220 yards on 18-of-31 passing with two touchdowns as the West Florida defense made it tough on the Hawks' running game to find any space. Brown had four catches for 136 yards and a score and added 21 yards on the ground as he was the team's leading rusher in the loss.
Dorian Anderson contributed 64 yards on four catches for Shorter, and Morlock and fellow tight end John Dietl III had 37 and 35 yards receiving, respectively.
West Florida got off to a strong start in the game as its defense got a quick stop on the opening possession of the game by Shorter, and David Durden took the Hawks' punt and weaved 58 yards through the coverage unit and into the end zone to quickly make it 7-0.
The Argonauts doubled their lead midway through the opening quarter when quarterback Peewee Jarrett scrambled for a 12-yard touchdown run. Jarrett finished with 98 yards rushing on six carries to go with 189 yards through the air on 18-of-29 attempts with a touchdown through the air as well.
Shorter cut the deficit to 17-3 with a long drive that spanned the end of the first quarter and the first few minutes of the second before Nick Pope connected on a 24-yard field goal.
West Florida got a short field goal with 16 seconds remaining in the first half on a 23-yard make from Griffin Cerra to send the teams to the locker room at 17-3. He added a 27-yard field goal on the first drive of the third quarter, and the Argonauts pushed its lead to 27-3 with 4:25 remaining in the third as Jarrett hooked up with Durden for a 13-yard touchdown pass.
Durden had a big day for the Argonauts as he hauled in 111 yards on nine catches with a touchdown to go along with his early punt-return TD. Wilson added 49 yards rushing on seven carries with two scores, and Mason had 35 yards on eight carries with a touchdown.
Artellious Edmonds had six solo tackles, including a tackle-for-loss, to lead the Shorter defense. Kolby Reynolds added six tackles (three solo, three assists), and Bruce Guyton contributed four tackles, including two tackles-for-loss, and a forced fumble. Cedric Lynch also had four tackles and a pass breakup.
Shorter, which has now lost five straight after starting 2-0, will now have a short week of preparation as they welcome in undefeated Delta State for a 7 p.m. kickoff on Thursday night at Barron Stadium.