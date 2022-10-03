Shorter trailed by just six points at the half but couldn't stop West Alabama from pulling away over the final two quarters to send the Hawks to a 37-14 road loss on Saturday in Gulf South Conference play.
Shorter (2-3, 0-2 GSC) got a 34-yard first-quarter touchdown pass from Aeneas Dennis to Amarey Morrow to take a 7-3 lead late in the opening period, but West Alabama (3-2, 1-1) rallied for a two-yard touchdown run by Demetri Battle on the next drive and a 27-yard field goal by Gabriel Dunkle early in the second quarter to go to the half with a 13-7 lead.
In the third quarter is when the Tigers created separation on the scoreboard as they scored two touchdowns in the period to extend their lead to 27-7. The first score came on an 80-yard run by Bry Webb at the 9:00 mark, and the second was a 57-yard scamper by Antonio Brown with 4:03 remaining in the quarter.
Dunkle made it 30-7 with a 36-yard field goal early in the fourth quarter, and after Shorter cut the deficit to two possessions with a four-yard touchdown run by Justus Durant, West Alabama added a 12-yard TD run by Webb with 3:40 remaining in the game to seal the result.
Durant led the Hawks' offense with 78 yards on 11 carries and a touchdown while Dennis had a tough day in the passing game with 93 yards and a touchdown on 10-of-24 attempts against a talented Tigers' defense. Eight different players caught passes for Shorter in the loss.
Webb was the leading rusher in the game as the West Alabama back totaled 164 yards on 15 carries along with his two scores. Battle and Brown each 84 yards on the ground apiece and a touchdown as the Tigers compiled 338 rushing yards total.
Devonn Lane and Artellious Edmond recorded nine tackles each to lead the Shorter defense. Deandre Moss added seven tackles and an interception, and Bryan Rice had six total tackles, including one sack and three tackles-for-loss.
The Hawks are once again on the road on Saturday when they travel to Mississippi College for another conference test with kickoff set for 3 p.m.