The Shorter Hawks women's basketball team will open their 2022-23 season soon as they return five players from last year.
Tiara Lewis will be returning as the Hawks' leading scorer. Lewis was nominated Freshman of the week by the Gulf South Conference and named the GSC Newcomer of the Year. As a freshman, Lewis started every game averaging 12.1 points and 7.6 rebounds per game, and had six double-doubles on the year.
Ansley Barge is also returning from last year as a graduate student. Barge shot 32.7 percent from 3-point range last year, averaging 9.1 points and 4.4 rebounds per game with 10 double-digit scoring efforts. Barge is a veteran and displays excellent leadership on and off the court. Barge has proven to be a reliable shooter, but not only that, she has expanded her role on the team through the work she has put in this summer.
Along with Lewis and Barge, Lindsay Bowman, Katelyn Richards and Matti Parker will return to the Hardwood for the Hawks this season.
The Hawks also have a pair of newcomers named to the 2022-2023 Gulf South Newcomers Watch List. Derrica McCall, a transfer from Bishop State Community College, and Sarah Wisniowski, a freshman from Murfreesboro, Tenn.
McCall will be another significant factor for the Hawks as she averaged eight points and 4.2 assists per game last season, making Second Team All ACCC Southern Conference.
Sarah Wisniowski averaged 13.2 ppg and 6.1 rpg in her senior season, making the All-State Team.
Among those newcomers, Kenley Woods, Lindsey Hardin, Wynter Taylor, Amya Patterson and Rhyan Wilson will also contribute immediately.
Shorter finished 5-17 overall and 2-16 in conference play. The Hawks are led by head coach LaSheena Brooks who is going into her second season at hte helm.
"I am excited to enter my second season with the Hawks," said Brooks. "I learned a lot in my first season and my first ever as a head coach. There was an immediate need for more talent to play the style of basketball that I desired to be played. I was able to hit the recruiting trail hard, signing thirteen new players -- four transfers nine freshmen.
"I feel confident going into my second season, having more players that fit my style of play and having a full roster after finishing with just nine players last season. I also feel confident in my team, we fight for each other daily and that means a lot when building team chemistry and team culture. Already this team has proven to be hardworking, and competitive and has the drive to make an impression in the Gulf South Conference."
"I am looking forward to Tiara picking up where she left off. She is a major piece of the puzzle for us to be successful as a team this year with her ability to score inside, and defend multiple positions, and leadership skills."
Shorter will play their first games this coming week as it hosts Central Georgia Tech on Tuesday at 5:30 p.m. and then Snead State on Saturday at 4 p.m.