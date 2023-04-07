Shorter head football coach Zach Morrison recently announced his team's full 2023 football schedule, which features six exciting home games at Historic Barron Stadium.
The Hawks open the season at the reigning Southern Conference champion, Samford in Birmingham, Ala. on Thursday, Aug. 31 at 6 p.m.
"Samford has a rich tradition, and I can't wait to see where we stack up with one of the best FCS programs in the country," said Morrison, who is going into his sixth season at the helm.
The Hawks will then host back-to-back home games against Erskine College and Chowan University on Sept. 9 and Sept. 16. Both Erskine and Chowan are affiliate members of the Gulf South Conference for the next two seasons before joining the Conference Carolinas along with Shorter in 2024, with football starting in the conference in 2025.
"I am excited about having the opportunity to play Chowan and Erskine that are affiliate members with the GSC before we move into the new conference," said Morrison. "It will give us the ability to see where we stand with these universities before moving into the Conference Carolinas."
Chowan finished 7-4 in 2022 and 7-1 in the CIAA, while Erskine went 2-9 overall and 0-9 in the South Athletic Conference. Samford finished their 2022 season 11-2 with their only losses to the University of Georgia and North Dakota State in the FCS playoffs. Samford finished ranked seventh in the coaches' poll for all FCS schools.
The traditional Gulf South Conference opponents start with the Hawks at Delta State University on Sept. 23 in Cleveland, Mississippi. The Hawks will then see Mississippi College come to Shorter for a home game on Sept. 30. This will be the last time in the next several years that the Hawks will play either team from Mississippi.
The second month of the season opens at home on Oct. 7 against West Florida who will be led by first year head coach Kaleb Nobles. Week 7 of the season brings a return game for non-conference opponent Clark Atlanta from the 2021 season as the Panthers will visit Shorter on Oct. 14.
"I really enjoy playing in-state D2 colleges for our non-conference opponents, and I hope to continue the trend," said Morrison.
The Hawks will travel to Valdosta State for the third straight season on Oct. 21. The Blazers barely squeaked past Shorter as they had to rally deep in the fourth quarter to pull out wins at home and on the road last season.
The Hawks the play another in-state rival West Georgia at home on Thursday Oct. 26 at Barron Stadium at 7 p.m. This week-day game will be the only home night game of the season.
The Hawks will then take the trip to South Carolina as they play North Greenville on Nov. 4. The 2022 season saw a big Shorter win against the conference opponent.
Lastly the University of West Alabama takes a trip back into Rome as they play the Hawks for the final game of the season on Nov. 11.
"This group of rising seniors has meant so much to the program, and we want to end the season with a win for senior day," said Morrison.
Season and single-game ticket information will be announced at a later date for the 2023 season.
The NCAA Division II playoffs are scheduled to begin Nov. 18 culminating in the NCAA Division II National Championship set for Dec. 16 at McKinney ISD Stadium in McKinney, Texas.