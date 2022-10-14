This might borderline cost me my "Big J" sports cred, but here goes. In the process of doing my job covering local sports, I must have help and cooperation from the coaches of the teams I cover, and so far during my year and change back at the RN-T, I have had little to no problems with that.
While doing that you start to develop acquaintance-type relationships with those coaches and even friendships. Naturally, as you get to know them more and see how hard they work to make their programs successful and give their players the best experiences while playing, you tend to start to root for their success.
Two of those coaches that have been great to me achieved impressive feats for their respective programs recently, and I would by lying if I said it didn't make me proud. The Pepperell Lady Dragons softball team, under the direction of veteran head coach Jeff Rickman, clinched its first-ever region title earlier this week, and a few days before the Armuchee Lady Indians volleyball team, led by head coach Clint Decker, earned its first-ever area title.
Both coaches have put in a ton of work to make their programs some of the best around in northwest Georgia. They do everything they can to put their team and players in the best position possible to win and win at a high level. So it gave me great joy to interview them both coming off those championship wins and see up close and personal what it meant to them, but even more so what it meant to see how happy it made their athletes.
Both of those programs have experienced success before with Pepperell making the state playoffs many times over the last decade and Armuchee earning state tournament berths and making deep runs into the postseason, but the region and area supremacy was something that had up until this point eluded them. Not anymore.
With all that said, the biggest thing those titles do for each team is set them up with a top seed for their respective state postseason runs and gives them the right to play on their home field/court this coming week as the chase for a state title officially commences in both sports.
So like I said to begin this as much as you are supposed to be unbiased as a sports writer, I would like to say congratulations to Coach Rickman and Coach Decker on theirs and their teams' accomplishments. I look forward to seeing what they can do to make this season even more special over the next few weeks in the postseason.
And to clear up any confusion, I would do the same for any other local coaches in this situation. As I have stated before, I would much rather write stories about local teams' and players' wins rather than losses. It's always better to bring the good news to the sports section rather than the depressing bad news.
Roughing the passer rules need overhaul
I'm sure almost everyone has seen by now the ridiculous roughing the passer call on Atlanta's Grady Jarrett against Tampa Bay QB Tom Brady late in last Sunday's game. The call that basically cost the Falcons the chance to get the ball by in the closing minutes with a chance to complete a comeback from 21-0 down to start the fourth quarter.
I really don't know how to describe it other than to say it was awful, embarrassing for the NFL and a disgrace to the game of football as a whole. Jarrett simply tackled the quarterback...not with excessive force, not late after he had gotten rid of the ball, not in a manner of driving him to the ground. It was simply a routine, rugby-style tackle to bring down Brady for the sack.
I really do not know where to go from here if you are the NFL, but I have some opinions.
One of the things I've seen a lot of the last few days is the suggestion to make roughing the passer calls reviewable. I personally believe this would do a whole lot of nothing to change the situation. All that would end up happening is that much the same as a few years ago when pass interference calls were made reviewable, close to none would be overturned, and really all it would do would slow the game down for meaningless reviews. And within a year or two due to complaints, it would go back to being non-reviewable.
Here's my main suggestion, and I know it might be a little crazy but here goes -- Treat quarterbacks like the rest of the players on the field! I understand that they are the guys that make the big money because they are the most important players on the field most of the time, but how is it protecting them when retroactively after the fact of being hit or tackled, a penalty is called. That makes no sense to me.
Either use that first suggestion or make the quarterback ruled down once he is touched by a defender. (This is hyperbole...or maybe not.)
That's really the only two things I believe will stop these horrendous calls from ruining football games.
I'm all for player safety. Anything that is reasonable and can make the game safer for players at any level should be encouraged. But at the end of the day as I've said many times, football can only be made so safe. It is a rough, physical, demanding sport, and players (even quarterbacks) should know that when they sign up to play it.