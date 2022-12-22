Darlington senior Gatlin Hancock signed a football scholarship Wednesday with Kennesaw State University.
Hancock said of the signing: “It’s always been my dream to play college football. Ever since I first saw a football game, it was love at first sight. I’m really happy that everyone is here today that has helped get here. They all mean so much to me. It’s just a special day for me and my family. I am extremely thankful for my parents who have sacrificed so much to put me in this position.”
“It was a tough decision, but it was an easy decision at the same time. There were several schools that were interested in me, but once I visited Kennesaw State and talked to the coaches, I knew that was where I wanted to go. I love the atmosphere there, and I love their motto ‘E.A.T.’ It means effort, attitude and toughness. All the coaches were great to me from the start. It’s a great program, an hour from home, and they are moving up to Conference USA in a couple years. So the question really is why wouldn’t you want to play at Kennesaw State?”
“I’m having surgery on my shoulder on Dec. 27 so I will have the next several months to recover and should be back ready to go by May so I can get started getting ready for college football. I’m also going to soak in the last few months here at Darlington. I’ve made lifelong friends here, and we want to make the most of the time we have left together before we all go our separate ways to college.”
Also attending the signing and are pictured along with Hancock (seated, second from left) were (seated, from left) father Scotty Hancock, mother Ronda Hancock, sister Mylee Hancock, grandmother Linda Reid, (standing, from left) Darlington assistant football coach Kevin Hunt, Darlington assistant football coach Brent Bell, Darlington head football coach Tommy Atha, Darlington assistant football coach Patrick Collier and Darlington assistant football coach Dean Ratledge.