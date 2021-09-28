There has been a lot of great football talent developed locally from the youth ranks all the way up through high school in recent years, and that is nowhere more evident than on the fields across the country on any given Saturday in the Fall.
Close to 50 former standouts from that made their name playing for the local high school programs are currently playing on the college level and many of those are making a huge impact for their respective teams.
Here is a look at how those players did in their most recent games (players must appear in participation report for game to be included in this roundup):
Tae Hammond, University of the Cumberlands, Pepperell
Hammond, a linebacker, had three assisted tackles, including a half a tackle-for-loss, and a fumble recovery for a touchdown in the Patriots’ 63-14 win at home over Southeastern last Saturday. The junior also had one pass breakup.
TJ Arnold, West Georgia, Model
Arnold got the start at defensive end for the Wolves, and the senior had one assisted tackle in the team’s 56-0 win over Shorter at Barron Stadium on Saturday.
Devyn Collins, Reinhardt, Pepperell
Collins, a redshirt-sophomore, got the start at running back and ran for 104 yards on 22 carries with two touchdowns in the Eagles’ 34-33 loss at Bethel. He also played some on the defensive side of the ball and recorded two solo tackles, including a tackle-for-loss in the game.
JaQuon Griffin, Georgia Tech, Rome
Griffin, a redshirt-sophomore defensive lineman, had a sack in the Jackets’ 45-22 win over North Carolina on Saturday night at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
Kobe Nadu, Wooster, Darlington
Nadu started as a defensive back on Saturday for the Fighting Scots and had four total tackles (two solo, two assists) and a sack in a 34-30 home loss against Depauw.
Nick Burge, Cumberland, Rome
Burge, a freshman running back, had 44 yards on seven carries with a long of 12 in the 19-7 Phoenix home win on Saturday.
Jamar Roberts, University of the Cumberlands, Rome
Roberts, a sophomore free safety, had two solo tackles and one interception in the Patriots’ 63-14 home win over Southeastern on Saturday.
Landon Lawrence, Furman, Darlington
Lawrence, a graduate-senior, got the start at defensive end for the Paladins and recorded five total tackles (two solo, three assists) in a 24-3 home loss to Mercer last Saturday.
Jaylen Griffin, Virginia Tech, Rome
The redshirt-junior defensive lineman had one quarterback hurry in the Hokies’ 21-10 win at home over Richmond on Saturday.
Quantavious Leslie, Western Kentucky, Rome
Leslie, a freshman, got the start on the offensive line in the Hilltoppers’ 33-31 home loss to Indiana on Saturday.
Elijah McKoy, Furman, Darlington
The graduate-senior linebacker McKoy recorded three total tackles (two solo, one assist), including one and a half tackles-for-loss in the Paladins’ 24-3 home loss to Mercer on Saturday.
Jamious Griffin, Georgia Tech, Rome
Griffin, a sophomore running back, participated but didn’t record any stats in the Jackets’ 45-22 win over North Carolina at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Saturday.
Richmond Sims, Kentucky Christian, Model
The freshman wide receiver Sims had one kickoff return for 13 yards in the Knights’ 20-19 home win over Ave Maria on Saturday.
Adam Anderson, Georgia, Rome
Anderson, a senior outside linebacker, participated but didn’t record any stats in the Bulldogs’ 62-0 win at Vanderbilt on Saturday.
Guy Vilsaint, Huntingdon, Rome
Vilsaint, a freshman offensive lineman, started at right guard for the Hawks in their 21-14 win at Brevard on Saturday.
Connor Chandler, Maryville, Pepperell
Chandler, a junior wide receiver, had two kickoff returns for a total of 57 yards and a long of 43 on Saturday in the Scots’ 47-10 loss at Averett.
Ayden Langford, Sewanee, Darlington
The sophomore offensive lineman Langford got the start at left tackle in the Tigers’ 49-27 loss on the road at Hendrix on Saturday.
Trevor Thomas, Maryville, Pepperell
Thomas, a senior quarterback, threw for 49 yards on 3-of-6 passing in the Scots’ 47-10 road loss against Averett on Saturday. He also had one rushing attempt in the game.
Mason O’Neal, Shorter, Coosa
O’Neal, a senior offensive lineman, got the start at right guard for the Hawks in their 56-0 loss to West Georgia on Saturday at Barron Stadium in the team’s Gulf South Conference opener.
Knox Kadum, Virginia Tech, Rome
Kadum, a redshirt-freshman quarterback, had one pass attempt in the Hokies’ 21-10 home victory over Richmond on Saturday.
EJ Lackey, Huntingdon, Rome
The freshman running back Lackey had one carry for seven yards in the Hawks’ 21-14 win at Brevard last Saturday.
Trystin Wright, Maryville, Darlington
Wright, a sophomore wide receiver, had one catch for four yards in the Scots’ 47-10 loss at Averett on Saturday.
Sean Brown, Jacksonville State, Coosa
Brown, a redshirt-freshman tight end, participated but didn’t record any stats in the Gamecocks’ 34-31 home loss to UT-Martin last Saturday.
Elijah Ball, Wofford, Darlington
Ball, a senior defensive lineman, participated but didn’t record any stats in the Terriers’ 31-23 loss at Virginia Military Institute on Saturday.
Campbell Watson, Presbyterian, Darlington
Watson, a redshirt-sophomore tight end, participated but didn’t record any stats in the Blue Hose’s 63-43 loss at Dayton on Saturday.
NOTE: If there is a former local player making an impact in college football and we left them out, please let us know by emailing sports editor Alex Farrer at afarrer@rn-t.com.