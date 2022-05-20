In a game where the pitchers dominate the action, one swing of the bat can often make the difference.
That swing came from Berry's Blair Hall in Game 1 of the Vikings' NCAA Division-III Super Regional series at home against Bethel on Friday at Kay Williams Field.
With both teams struggling to produce any offense against the opposing pitcher, it took extra innings to get a result as Hall blasted a two-run homer over the left-center field fence in the ninth to give the Vikings all the offense they needed in a 2-0 victory to take a 1-0 lead in the series.
The big blow came with two outs in the top of the ninth (despite hosting, Berry was the designated visiting team on the scoreboard due to Bethel being a higher seed) after the Vikings' Morgan Frye had reached a couple batters earlier with a single. After taking two strikes and facing an 0-2 count, Hall connected for the game-winning drive.
"I was just trying to put the ball in play because it was a big moment, and I knew I just needed to keep the inning going with a runner on," said Hall, a sophomore from Calhoun. "I watched two strikes go by me, and I said to myself that the next one is the one I'm going to hit. I just saw it, drove through it, and I didn't even know it went over until I looked up from running the bases and everyone was celebrating."
Hall started in the circle as well for Berry (33-11) and didn't allow a run through five innings before giving way to teammate Hannah Gore who continued the shutout trend from their as she went the final four frames, pitching scoreless ball to get the win in relief.
In all, Hall went five innings and allowed no runs on four hits while striking out three. Gore followed with four shutout innings as she gave up just two hits and struck out one.
"They do such a great job complimenting each other and both really made big pitches for us today," said Berry head coach Emily Stanley. "We've got a deep staff with some other girls that can shut down opponents too. It's just exciting as a coach to see how well they work together and do such a great job no matter which one it is on a certain day.
"We talk about the stakes of a game like today being all the same as any other game. It's just a regular softball game like any other, and we just focus on one pitch at a time. You can't allow the moment to get too big, and Blair and Hannah had that mentality today."
For Bethel (37-6) Kayla Simacek was incredible as well in the circle as she held the Vikings' offense down for eight full innings before the dramatics in the ninth. She took the loss despite solid work as she pitched nine innings and allowed two runs on seven hits while striking out six.
It appeared the Royals broke through for the first run and lead in the game in the fifth as Lexi DeBace drove a ball to the outfield to score teammate Allie Fauth from second, but DeBace was called out due to being out of the box when contact was made with the ball.
Bethel threatened a couple more times after that with baserunners in a few innings after that, including two hits in the ninth, but each time Gore was able to make big pitches to get out of the jam. Hall also got out of multiple jams during her time in the circle, including getting two pop-outs on the infield to end the fourth with Bethel runners stranded on second and third.
Hall was the lone Viking with multiple hits in the contest as she was 2-for-4. Frye added a hit and a run scored, and Riley Jackson, Shelby Daniel, Abbey Gamble and Aleeya Thornton all had one hit apiece.
Kayla Hokanson had two hits to lead the Bethel lineup. Autumn Earney reached base twice on walks, and Fauth, Cortney Hokanson, Jamie Axelberg and Angela Dabu each had one hit.
The win puts Berry in the driver's seat in the series, which is their first time ever hosting a super regional in the program's history. The two teams will meet again at 1 p.m. on Saturday, and Bethel has to win that one to force a decisive Game 3 later Saturday afternoon.
"We knew this was going to be a battle because Bethel is a great team," said Stanley. "It took something like (Blair's homer) to win a game like that, and it was exciting to see our girls come through. I'm proud of how they battled today, but now that game is in the past. We've got to move on and focus on tomorrow. You have to do that in a series like this."