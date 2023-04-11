Berry's Blair Hall has been named Southern Athletic Association Pitcher of the Week for the third time this season after helping the Vikings take a stranglehold of the top spot in the league's regular-season standings.
The award was announced by the league office Monday afternoon in Atlanta.
A junior from Calhoun, Hall started No. 5 Berry's SAA series with No. 13 Birmingham-Southern in the circle Friday afternoon and proceeded to strike out the first three batters of the game to set the tone for the series. The hurler would allow a lone hit over the seven innings, striking out six and guiding the Vikings to a 4-0 win over the Panthers.
She faced just one batter over the minimum and only had three balls in a count to three batters in the game.
Hall improved her ERA to 1.23 on the season and moved her record to 11-3.
Berry went on to sweep the doubleheader from Birmingham-Southern, before Game 3 was washed out by rain Saturday. That leaves the Vikings with a two-game lead in the SAA standings with three games to play. The Vikings will face Millsaps this weekend in Jackson, Miss., needing two wins to clinch the league's regular season championship outright.
Billiard earns SAA Track honor
Berry track and field's David Billiard has been named the Southern Athletic Association Field Athlete of the Week after a solid performance Friday at the Kennesaw State Invitational.
A junior from Charlotte, N.C., Billiard placed third in the shot put with a personal-high mark of 14.97 meters and was the top non-Division I finisher with a distance that leads the SAA and South Region. Billiard was also fourth in the discus with a toss of 43.99 meters.
It's the first weekly award for Billiard in his career.
The Vikings will be back in action this Friday and Saturday as they host the Berry Field Day Invitational at Valhalla Stadium.