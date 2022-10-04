Berry's Michael Gul has been named Southern Athletic Association Men's Soccer Defensive Player of the Week following his solid play in Berry's 2-0 victory over Centre last Friday. The award was announced by the SAA office Monday afternoon.
A senior from Cumming, Ga., Gul anchored a back line that held Centre to just one shot on target and four shots overall last Friday. Gul played all 90 minutes and helped Berry's defense keep Centre from any offensive momentum.
Even on a blustery day in which the wind played a major factor, the Colonels were only able to muster two corner kicks - none in the second half - thanks to the work of Gul and the Berry defensive line.
The win allowed Berry to improve to 1-1 in SAA play and 5-1-3 overall. Berry also improved to 3-0-2 at home this season with the win over the Colonels.
Gul and the Vikings will next be in action Friday at Birmingham-Southern in SAA play. Opening kickoff is slated for 8:30 p.m.
Coon honored after win over ranked Centre
Off the strength of a 2-1 victory of No. 20 Centre last Friday, Berry's Sophia Coon has been named Southern Athletic Association Women's Soccer Defensive Player of the Week. The award was announced by the league office Monday afternoon.
Coon, a junior from Benton Harbor, Mich., helped the Vikings hand the Colonels their first loss in SAA regular season play in 2,094 days. Coon got on the scoresheet for the Vikings when her strike in the 67th minute after Centre attempted to clear a corner kick put the Vikings on the board.
Moving during the game from center back to right wingback, Coon was instrumental in holding a Colonels squad that averaged 3.75 goals per game to just one in the contest. Centre also managed just six shots on goal in the game after entering with 14.63 per contest.
Coon is the second Berry women's soccer player to pick up Defensive Player of the Week honors from the SAA this season. Freshman goalkeeper Julia Massa has twice been given the award this year.
The win gave the Vikings their second victory in 17 attempts against Centre and also kept Berry undefeated in SAA play so far this season. They will attempt to stay unbeaten in SAA action when they travel to face Birmingham-Southern this Friday at 5 p.m.