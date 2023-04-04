Guerrilla Wrestling Academy recently sent multiple wrestlers to two national tournaments and had some outstanding individual performances to bring home championships and top finishes.
Guerrilla had 11 wrestlers make the trip to Virginia Beach, Virginia to compete at NHSCA High School Nationals March 24-26 with one becoming a national champ and three earning All-American honors. TK Davis from Rockmart High won the 120-pound national title to lead the way while Cass’s Tyler McKnight (145) finished third and Trion’s Logan Eller (195) were fourth.
With those finishes each earned All-American honors. All three will continue wrestling in college with Davis going to Gardner-Webb, McKnight going to Davidson and Eller going to Appalachian State.
Rockmart’s Gunnar Chambers was fourth in his weight class, and Pepperell’s Matthew Waddell, a Hofstra signee, was fifth at his weight.
A week before that tournament, Guerrilla had seven middle school and elementary wrestlers travel to Kingsport, Tennessee to compete at AAU Youth Nationals on March 18. Two came home as national champions as Red Bud Elementary’s Lily Junkin won the girls heavyweight title and Red Bud Middle’s Luke Mealer won the boys’ 80-pound national title.
Others who placed included Adairsville Middle’s Hayden Trimm (third, 85 pounds), Pepperell Middle’s Carson Crabtree (fourth, 80 pounds), Cass Middle’s Collin Armona (fifth, 110 pounds) and Pepperell Middle’s Luka Jensen (fifth, 130 pounds).
Guerrilla Wrestling Academy is a non-profit K-12 wrestling club serving the Northwest Georgia area with providing a year-round training program designed for peak performance. Those interested in wrestling, please check out the website at www.guerrillawrestlingacademy.com, Facebook at Guerrilla Wrestling Academy or call 706-266-2385 for more information.