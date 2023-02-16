Wayne Groves, defensive coordinator and strength and conditioning coordinator at Rome High School, has been named head football coach at Darlington School, effective Aug. 1.
Groves replaces Tommy Atha who announced his retirement in January after 30 total years at the school, the last 21 as head football coach.
“Coach Groves has been a key component of Rome’s remarkable success, which has included six region championships and two state championships,” said Darlington Head of School Brent Bell in his announcement to the community.
Groves has been the defensive coordinator at Rome since 2015. Three times during his tenure, he led the No. 1 defense in the state. Prior to his work at Rome, Groves was the defensive coordinator at Valdosta High, where his 2014 defensive unit was ranked No. 1 in AAAAAA in points allowed.
“My objective is to coach and teach students to reach their full potential in and out of the classroom and to be a positive role model for students and push them to be great citizens and student-athletes,” said Groves.
A Floyd County native, Groves was a multi-sport athlete at Pepperell High School.
“Throughout the hiring process, I have been very impressed with Coach Groves’ desire to help students reach their full potential and enjoy the benefits of being a valued member of a team,” said Bell. “His commitment to the individual as a part of something bigger than themselves makes him a great fit for Darlington.”
Darlington will host an opportunity to meet Groves and his family on Monday, Feb. 20, at 5:30 p.m. in the Huffman Athletic Center.
Groves will look to carry on the strong foundation laid by Atha, who won 179 games in his 21 seasons at the helm for the Tigers, led his teams to the state playoffs 19 times and won seven region championships. Darlington most recently went 11-1 last season and won the Region 7-A Division I title to cap off back-to-back region championship seasons.
Groves is the second Rome coordinator that has been named a head coach recently after Wolves' offensive coordinator Shane Sams was announced as the new head coach at Warner Robins High earlier this week.