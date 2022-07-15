Local driver Hannah Grisham and her team had a stellar weekend at Michelin Raceway Road Atlanta as they earned wins last Saturday and Sunday in World Racing League Action.
Round 3 Racing's No. 605 Porsche Boxster team, which is made up of drivers Grisham, Carter Pease, Dennis Neel and Buz McCall, found their way to the front of their class in Saturday's race at the track in Braselton, which was delayed for a bit by inclement weather, and in Sunday's race, which was shortened due to lightning.
Grisham, who lives in Rome and works as a dynamics test engineer at Pirelli, drove the first stint on Saturday as she maneuvered the car to a consistent, clean performance despite wet track conditions as she kept the team in the top five before passing it off to the next driver during the endurance race. On Sunday, Grisham was the second driver behind the wheel and drove a double-stint (about three hours in the car) where she improved their position to second before the next driver took over.
"It was overall a good weekend for us even though there were a fair amount of mixed conditions with the weather and track," said Grisham. "We were delayed a while on Saturday, and once we got the green flag to start, it was definitely wet. Being the first one in the car on Saturday, it's always interesting driving on a wet track like that. But even though there was a lot of chaos around us with cars and yellow flags, we ran consistent clean laps. That's really the key in endurance racing. It came down to one second that separated first and second place, and we were able to pull it out.
"On Sunday it was similar conditions again...definitely a damp track. I went in the car second, and we were just consistent again. Everything went to plan for us before they stopped the race due to lightning. Overall it was a really good weekend. We kept the car clean and didn't make any mistakes. Those are the big reasons we were able to win both races."
Next up for Grisham and Round 3 Racing is a trip to Virginia International Raceway (VIR) in Alton, Va. for another doubleheader weekend Sept. 2-4.