There has been a lot of great local football talent developed from the youth ranks all the way up through the high school level in recent years in Rome and Floyd County, and that is nowhere more evident than on the college fields across the country in the fall.
Close to 40 former standouts who made their name playing for the local high school programs are currently playing on the college level and many of those are making a huge impact for their respective teams.
Here is a look at how those players did in their most recent games (players must appear in participation report for game to be included in this roundup):
Jam Griffin, Oregon State, Rome
The redshirt sophomore running back had 47 yards on nine carries and scored his first touchdown as a Beaver on a 23-yard run in the team’s 68-28 win over Montana State on Saturday at Providence Park in Portland.
Matthew Syverson, Berry, Model
The senior kicker broke a school record for longest field goal as he made a 52-yard attempt in the Vikings’ 17-3 loss Saturday at home against Wisconsin-Whitewater. He also punted eight times for an average of 37.2 yards per attempt, with a long of 44, and handled one kickoff that went 55 yards.
Payton Rhoades, Sacred Heart, PepperellThe junior wide receiver blocked a punt in the Pioneers’ 24-9 loss at Morgan State on Saturday. He also kicked off twice for an average of 57 yards per kick.
Tate Ratledge, Georgia, Darlington
The redshirt sophomore started on the offensive line in the Bulldogs’ 48-7 conference win at South Carolina on Saturday and helped the offense compile 547 total yards, with 208 rushing and 339 passing.
Jaylen Griffin, Virginia Tech, Rome
The redshirt senior got the start on the defensive line for the Hokies and had three total tackles (two solo, one assist) in the team’s 27-7 home win over Wofford on Saturday.
Devyn Collins, Reinhardt, Pepperell
The junior started at running back and had 61 yards on 17 carries with one touchdown in the Eagles’ 24-14 win Saturday at Point. He also caught two passes for 9 yards.
Knox Kadum, McNeese State, Rome
The sophomore got the start at quarterback for the Cowboys and had 274 yards passing on 17 of 34 attempts with one touchdown and two interceptions in the team’s 30-19 home loss against Alcorn on Saturday. He also had 11 rushing attempts.
Richmond Sims, Kentucky Christian, Model
The sophomore started at wide receiver and had one catch for 49 yards in the Knights’ 49-14 loss at Morehead State on Saturday.
Ayden Langford, Sewanee, Darlington
The junior offensive lineman started at center in the Tigers’ 41-6 home win over Westminster on Saturday. He helped the offense put up 387 total yards with 227 rushing and 160 passing.
Quantavious Leslie, Western Kentucky, Rome
The sophomore started on the offensive line in the Hilltoppers’ 33-30 overtime loss at Indiana on Saturday. He helped the offense rack up 545 total yards with 329 passing and 216 rushing.
JaQuon Griffin, Coastal Carolina, Rome
The redshirt senior defensive lineman had a tackle for loss and two quarterback hurries in the Chanticleers’ 38-26 home win over Buffalo on Saturday.
Hunter Mathis, Cumberland, Armuchee
The junior kicker was 4-of-4 on extra points and also connected on a 24-yard field goal in Cumberland’s 47-37 loss at Pikeville on Saturday.
Nick Burge, Cumberland, Rome
The sophomore running back had 12 carries for 29 yards and a touchdown in Saturday’s 47-37 Phoenix loss at Pikeville.
Campbell Watson, Presbyterian, Darlington
The redshirt junior started at linebacker and had a tackle for loss and a pass breakup in a 77-21 loss for the Blue Hose on Saturday at Western Carolina.
Jamarcus Chatman, Troy, Rome
The junior defensive lineman had one assisted tackle in the Trojans’ 32-28 loss at Appalachian State on Saturday.
Mason O’Neal, Shorter, Coosa
The fifth-year senior started at right guard for the Hawks in their 42-20 loss at home against Albany State on Saturday at Barron Stadium. He played a part in the Shorter offense, totaling 401 yards with 288 passing and 113 rushing.
Kobe Nadu, Wooster, Darlington
The junior started at linebacker and had six total tackles (four solo, two assists), including 1.5 tackles for loss, in the Fighting Scots’ 48-14 home loss against Wabash on Saturday.
Trystin Wright, Maryville, Darlington
The junior started at wide receiver and recorded two catches for 16 yards in the Scots’ 34-29 home loss against Shenandoah on Saturday.
Kam White, The Citadel, Coosa
The graduate senior started at wide receiver and had one catch for 1 yard in the Bulldogs’ 17-0 loss at Mercer last Saturday.
Trai Hodges, Southeast Missouri State, Rome
The senior started at free safety but didn’t record any stats in the Redhawks’ 42-16 home win over Nicholls on Saturday.
Sean Brown, Jacksonville State, Coosa
The redshirt sophomore started at tight end but didn’t record any stats in the Gamecocks’ 54-17 loss at Tulsa on Saturday.
Aidan Gaines, Army, Rome
The junior offensive lineman saw reserve action in the Black Knights’ 49-10 home win over Villanova on Saturday.
Davis Watson, Cornell, Darlington
The sophomore saw reserve action along the offensive line in the Big Red’s season-opening 28-22 win at VMI on Saturday.
Luke Holtzendorf, Wingate, Model
The sophomore linebacker participated but didn’t record any stats in the Bulldogs’ 27-10 win at Tusculum on Saturday.
Lem Azlin, LaGrange, Pepperell
The freshman saw reserve action on the offensive line for the Panthers in their 44-38 home win over Ferrum on Saturday.