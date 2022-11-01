There has been a lot of great local football talent developed from the youth ranks all the way up through the high school level in recent years in Rome and Floyd County, and that is nowhere more evident than on the college fields across the country in the fall.
Close to 40 former standouts who made their name playing for local high school teams are currently playing on the college level, and many of those are making a huge impact for their respective teams.
Here is a look at how those players did in their most recent games (players must appear in participation report for game to be included in this roundup):
Tate Ratledge, Georgia, Darlington
The redshirt sophomore started on the offensive line in the Bulldogs’ 42-20 win over rival Florida on Saturday in Jacksonville. He helped the offense have a monster day as it totaled 555 total yards, with 316 passing and 239 rushing.
JaQuon Griffin, Coastal Carolina, Rome
The redshirt senior defensive lineman had a big day for the Chanticleers with two total tackles (one solo, one assist), including 1.5 sacks and a forced fumble, in a 24-13 win at Marshall on Saturday. The forced fumble came on a sack late in the game that allowed Coastal Carolina to get the ball back and run out the clock to move to 7-1 overall and 4-1 in Sun Belt Conference play.
Devyn Collins, Reinhardt, Pepperell
The junior started at running back and had 111 yards on 17 carries as well as a 70-yard touchdown catch in the Eagles’ 43-14 home win over St. Andrews on Saturday.
Trai Hodges, Southeast Missouri State, Rome
The senior defensive back had seven total tackles (four solo, three assists) in the Redhawks’ 28-23 loss at home against Eastern Kentucky on Saturday.
Jaylen Griffin, Virginia Tech, Rome
The redshirt senior defensive lineman had one solo tackle on a sack in the Hokies’ 22-21 loss at N.C. State last Thursday.
Matthew Syverson, Berry, Model
The senior kicker was 8-of-8 on extra points in the Vikings’ 56-0 home win over Millsaps on Saturday. He also kicked off eight times, with one touchback and an average of 58.5 yards per kick, and punted four times for an average of 48.8 yards per attempt, a long of 61 and one downed inside the 20.
Guy Vilsaint, Huntingdon, Rome
The sophomore offensive lineman started at right guard in the Hawks’ 42-0 home win over Greensboro on Saturday. He helped the offense compile 351 total yards, with 178 passing and 173 rushing.
Bryson Hill, Cumberland, Rome
The freshman receiver played on special teams in a 44-30 Phoenix loss at Faulkner on Saturday as he returned three kickoffs for a total of 104 yards, including one for 57 yards.
Sean Brown, Jacksonville State, CoosaThe redshirt sophomore started at tight end and had one catch for 5 yards in the Gameocks’ 40-16 win at Austin Peay on Saturday.
Kobe Nadu, Wooster, Darlington
The junior started at linebacker and had four total tackles (two solo, two assists) in the Fighting Scots’ 44-43 win at home over Wittenberg on Saturday.
Quantavious Leslie, Western Kentucky, Rome
The sophomore started on the offensive line in the Hilltoppers’ 40-13 home loss to North Texas on Saturday. He helped the offense gain 466 total yards, with 320 passing and 146 rushing.
Davis Watson, Cornell, Darlington
The sophomore started on the offensive line in the Big Red’s 35-9 loss at Princeton on Saturday. He helped the offense compile 433 total yards, with 285 passing and 148 rushing.
Hunter Mathis, Cumberland, Armuchee
The junior kicker was 4-for-4 on extra points in a 44-30 Phoenix loss at Faulkner on Saturday.
Trystin Wright, Maryville, Darlington
The junior started at wide receiver and had one catch for 14 yards in the Scots’ 24-21 home loss to Brevard on Saturday.
Mason O’Neal, Shorter, Coosa
The graduate student offensive lineman started at right guard in the Hawks’ 49-14 loss at West Georgia on Saturday.
Campbell Watson, Presbyterian, Darlington
The redshirt junior started at linebacker and had three assisted tackles in a 37-7 Blue Hose loss at Marist on Saturday.
Nick Burge, Cumberland, Rome
The sophomore running back saw time on special teams as he blocked a punt in a 44-30 Phoenix loss at Faulkner on Saturday.
Payton Rhoades, Sacred Heart, Pepperell
The junior wide receiver had one catch for 7 yards in the Pioneers’ 44-14 loss at home against Saint Francis on Saturday.
Ayden Langford, Sewanee, Darlington
The junior offensive lineman had one solo tackle in the Tigers’ 33-6 loss at Rhodes on Saturday.
Luke Holtzendorf, Wingate, Model
The sophomore linebacker participated but didn’t record any stats in the Bulldogs’ 24-21 win at Lenoir-Rhyne on Saturday.
Lem Azlin, LaGrange, Pepperell
The freshman offensive lineman participated but didn’t record any stats in the Panthers’ 70-16 loss at Belhaven last Friday.