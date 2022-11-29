There has been a lot of great local football talent developed from the youth ranks all the way up through the high school level in recent years in Rome and Floyd County, and that is nowhere more evident than on the college fields across the country in the fall.
Close to 40 former standouts who made their name playing for local high school teams have played on the college level this season, and many made a huge impact for their respective teams.
Here is a look at how those players did in their most recent games (players must appear in participation report for game to be included in this roundup):
Jam Griffin, Oregon State, Rome
The redshirt sophomore running back ran for 75 yards on eight carries, with a long of 21 yards, in the Beavers’ 38-34 home win over rival Oregon on Saturday. Oregon State finished the regular season with 9-3 record and will await bowl selection Sunday.
Tate Ratledge, Georgia, Darlington
The redshirt sophomore started on the offensive line in the Bulldogs’ 37-14 home win over rival Georgia Tech on Saturday. He helped the offense compile 407 total yards with 264 on the ground and 143 passing. Georgia will take on LSU in the Southeastern Conference championship game Saturday at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, with kickoff scheduled for 4 p.m.
Jamarcus Chatman, Troy, Rome
The junior defensive lineman had two total tackles, including a half a tackle-for-loss, in the Trojans’ 48-19 win at Arkansas State on Saturday. Troy will host Coastal Carolina on Saturday in the Sun Belt Conference championship game with kickoff set for 3:30 p.m.
Quantavious Leslie, Western Kentucky, Rome
The sophomore started on the offensive line in the Hilltoppers’ 32-31 overtime win at Florida Atlantic on Saturday. He helped the offense compile 571 total yards, with 410 passing and 161 rushing.
JaQuon Griffin, Coastal Carolina, Rome
The redshirt senior defensive lineman had one quarterback hurry in the Chanticleers’ 47-7 loss at James Madison on Saturday. Coastal Carolina will play in the Sun Belt championship game Saturday at 3:30 p.m. at Troy.
Trai Hodges, Southeast Missouri State, Rome
The senior started at defensive back and had one pass breakup in the Redhawks’ 34-24 season-ending loss at Montana in the first round of the Football Championship Subdivision playoffs.
Aidan Gaines, Army, Rome
The junior saw reserve action on the offensive line in the Black Knights’ 44-7 win at Massachusetts on Saturday.