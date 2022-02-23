Things looked bleak when the Rome girls faced a six-point deficit midway through the final quarter of their Class AAAAAA state tournament first-round matchup at home against Cambridge on Wednesday.
But Lady Wolves senior Pinky Nation and sophomore Breana Griffin just looked at it as an opportunity to step up and make some huge plays down the stretch.
Nation and Griffin combined for Rome’s final 10 points, including Griffin’s lay-up and subsequent free throw after a foul with 13 seconds remaining, to lift the Lady Wolves to a thrilling 60-59 comeback victory to keep their season alive.
“I knew we weren’t going to lose on our home court. We weren’t going to allow our season to end like that,” said Griffin. “We just fought the whole way. We know what we’re capable of so we just had to make it happen. That last minute, I wasn’t necessarily looking to shoot, but I saw the open gap and drove it to the basket. After I missed a free throw a few seconds before the last one, I knew I had to just step up, calm down, breath and focus on the shot. I had to keep my composure and knock it down.”
The win pushes Rome (21-4) into the second round where they will visit No. 1 seed Grovetown on Friday at 6 p.m.
The Lady Wolves got off to a bit of a slow start on Wednesday vs. Cambridge but got right back in the game with a strong close to the first quarter to take a 16-13 lead. They widened their advantage to nine at the half at 31-22 thanks in large part to a 7-0 run late in the period.
The visiting Lady Bears (18-10) didn’t have any plans on going away as the second half started as they immediately asserted themselves and got right back in the game. They trailed Rome 42-38 late in the third before closing the quarter on a 7-0 run to take a 45-42 lead to the fourth. Jordynn Dudley was a huge part of that momentum shift as she scored 13 of her game-high 24 points in the period.
Cambridge kept up the same pace early in the fourth and looked like they were going to play spoiler on the road in the first round as they built a 56-50 lead a little past the midway point of the final quarter. But that’s when Nation stepped up big for her team as she scored on a drive to the hole and followed that up with a clutch 3-pointer at the 2:10 mark to pull Rome within one at 56-55.
After Cambridge’s Dudley scored to put her team back up by three, Griffin got the first of her final two buckets with 37 seconds remaining. She went to the free throw line for a potential three-point play, but she was off the mark as the Lady Bears maintained a one-point lead. After Cambridge missed a couple free throws in the next seconds of game action, Griffin once again drove to the basket for her game-tying bucket that was followed by her eventual game-winning free throw. Rome forced a Cambridge turnover near midcourt after that, and following a timeout, were able to dribble out the remaining seconds on the clock.
“I would like to believe that the girls stayed calm in the final minutes because of our demeanor in timeouts and on the sideline,” said Rome head coach Thomas McAboy. “I just told them that this is how it’s supposed to be. You should expect games like this in the state tournament because everyone deserves to be here. Sometimes you have to survive and advance. That’s how it’s supposed to be this time of the year.
“(Pinky and Breana) were the ones that got the opportunity to step up, but it could’ve been any of our girls at the end because they all were locked in even when we were down in the final few minutes. Breana made some tough shots and muscled through contact, and they were huge. Then for her to step up and make that free throw after missing one a few minutes before shows you what kind of player she is.”
Griffin led Rome with 18 points, including seven total in the fourth quarter. NeNe Adams added 14 points, and Nation contributed 11, all coming in the second half.
Behind Dudley’s game-high total of 24 points, Cambridge’s Sydney Granby also finished in double figures with 13. Ella Lewis also scored eight, including a pair of 3s.
The Lady Wolves now turn their attention to Grovetown, which defeated Northside in their first-round matchup on Tuesday by a 58-37 score to improve to 22-6 on the season. McAboy said it was great to get a first-round win and looks forward to seeing his team take on the challenge in the next round against a tough opponent.
“It’s huge for me being in my first year here because the tradition has been set before me that Rome has gone to the second round. I didn’t want to go home tonight with a loss for sure,” said McAboy. “Now they are back where they are accustomed to being, and it would be huge to get a win in the second round for our program. I’m excited for our girls. I want them to go make the best of it.”