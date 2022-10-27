There has been a lot of great local football talent developed from the youth ranks all the way up through the high school level in recent years in Rome and Floyd County, and that is nowhere more evident than on the college fields across the country in the fall.
Close to 40 former standouts who made their name playing for local high school teams are currently playing on the college level, and many of those are making a huge impact for their respective teams.
Here is a look at how those players did in their most recent games (players must appear in participation report for game to be included in this roundup):
Jam Griffin, Oregon State, Rome
The redshirt-sophomore started at running back and had 48 yards on seven carries in the Beavers' 42-9 home win over Colorado on Saturday. He also caught two passes for 25 yards.
Knox Kadum, McNeese State, Rome
The sophomore made the start at quarterback and had 180 yards passing on 14-of-28 attempts with two touchdowns and two interceptions in the Cowboys' 40-35 loss at Nichols on Saturday. He also had six rushing attempts and recorded a solo tackle.
Kobe Nadu, Wooster, Darlington
The junior started at linebacker and had three total tackles (two solo, one assist) in the Fighting Scots' 49-7 home win over Hilbert on Saturday. He also accounted for one quarterback hurry.
Trystin Wright, Maryville, Darlington
The junior started at receiver and had four catches for 38 yards in the Scots' 61-7 home win over North Carolina Wesleyan on Saturday. He also returned two kickoffs for a total of 31 yards.
Matthew Syverson, Berry, Model
The senior kicker made 2-of-2 extra points in the Vikings 21-14 loss at Trinity on Saturday. He also punted eight times for an average of 40.1 yards per attempt, a long of 50 and three downed inside the 20 and handled three kickoffs for a total of 162 yards and one touchback.
Payton Rhoades, Sacred Heart, Pepperell
The junior wide receiver blocked a punt in the Pioneers' 31-25 loss at Merrimack on Saturday.
Campbell Watson, Presbyterian, Darlington
The redshirt-junior started at linebacker and had a sack in a 46-17 home loss for the Blue Hose against St. Thomas (Minn.) on Saturday.
Quantavious Leslie, Western Kentucky, Rome
The sophomore started on the offensive line in the Hilltoppers' 20-17 home win over UAB last Friday. He helped the offense compile 352 total yards with 224 rushing and 128 passing.
Guy Vilsaint, Huntingdon, Rome
The sophomore started on the offensive line in the Hawks' 38-35 win at Methodist on Saturday. He helped the offense rack up 487 total yards with 360 passing and 127 rushing in the victory.
Trai Hodges, Southeast Missouri State, Rome
The senior started at defensive back and had three total tackles (one solo, two assists) in the Redhawks' 51-16 win at Northwestern State on Saturday.
Richmond Sims, Kentucky Christian, Model
The sophomore wide receiver returned one kickoff for 18 yards in the Knights' 51-28 home win over St. Andrews on Saturday.
Hunter Mathis, Cumberland, Armuchee
The junior kicker made a 27-yard field goal to account for the only points for the Phoenix in their 27-3 home loss against Lindsey Wilson on Saturday.
Mason O'Neal, Shorter, Coosa
The graduate fifth-year senior offensive lineman started at right guard in the Hawks' 45-10 home loss to Delta State at Barron Stadium last Thursday.
Nick Burge, Cumberland, Rome
The sophomore running back had 18 yards on seven carries in a 27-3 home loss for the Phoenix against Lindsey Wilson. He also had one reception and one assisted tackle in the loss.
Aidan Gaines, Army, Rome
The junior offensive lineman saw reserve action in the Black Knights' 48-24 win at home over Louisiana-Monroe on Saturday.
Thomas Speed, Sewanee, Darlington
The sophomore wide receiver participated but didn't record any stats in the Panthers' 47-3 win at Sewanee on Saturday.