There has been a lot of great local football talent developed from the youth ranks all the way up through the high school level in recent years in Rome and Floyd County, and that is nowhere more evident than on the college fields across the country in the fall.
Close to 40 former standouts who made their name playing for the local high school programs are currently playing on the college level and many of those are making a huge impact for their respective teams.
Here is a look at how those players did in their most recent games (players must appear in participation report for game to be included in this roundup):
Jam Griffin, Oregon State, Rome
The redshirt sophomore running back was the Beavers' leading rusher on Saturday with 84 yards on 12 carries, including an 18-yard, go-ahead touchdown run in the fourth quarter before Southern Cal rallied late for a 17-14 win on the road in Corvallis, Oregon.
Sean Brown, Jacksonville State, Coosa
The redshirt-sophomore started at tight end and hauled in three catches for 105 yards, including a 76-yard touchdown reception, in the Gamecocks' 52-21 win at Nichols on Saturday.
Devyn Collins, Reinhardt, Pepperell
The junior running back was the Eagles' leading rusher with 93 yards on 20 carries with two touchdowns in a 35-9 win at St. Andrews on Saturday.
Quantavious Leslie, Western Kentucky, Rome
The sophomore started on the offensive line in the Hilltoppers' 73-0 blowout win at home over Florida International. He helped the offense to a big day that included 32 first downs, 478 passing yards and 210 rushing yards.
Richmond Sims, Kentucky Christian, Model
The sophomore wide receiver had a big day with four catches for 87 yards, including a 42-yard touchdown reception, in the Knights' 31-19 home loss to Bluefield on Saturday. He also handled three punt returns for a total of 57 yards and a long of 37 and had one rushing attempt.
Tate Ratledge, Georgia, Darlington
The redshirt-sophomore started on the Bulldogs' offensive line in a 39-22 home win over Kent State on Saturday and helped the offense compile 529 total yards with 272 passing and 257 rushing.
Knox Kadum, McNeese State, Rome
The sophomore got the start at quarterback and completed 10-of-16 passes for 51 yards with one touchdown and one interception in the Cowboys' 32-17 win at home last Saturday. He also had one rushing attempt for six yards.
Jaylen Griffin, Virginia Tech, Rome
The redshirt-senior started on the defensive line for the Hokies and had three total tackles (two solo, one assist) in their 33-10 home loss to West Virginia last Thursday.
JaQuon Griffin, Coastal Carolina, Rome
The redshirt-senior defensive lineman recorded two assisted tackles, including half a sack, in the Chanticleers' 41-24 win at Georgia State last Thursday.
Kobe Nadu, Wooster, Darlington
The junior started at linebacker and had nine total tackles (four solo, five assists), including a tackle-for-loss in the Fighting Scots' 59-0 loss at Depauw last Saturday.
Campbell Watson, Presbyterian, Darlington
The redshirt-junior started at linebacker and had seven total tackles with six solo and one assist in a 56-24 Blue Hose loss at home against Davidson on Saturday.
Trai Hodges, Southeast Missouri State, Rome
The senior started at cornerback and had two assisted tackles, including a half a tackle-for-loss, in the Redhawks' 35-27 win at home over Central Arkansas on Saturday.
Guy Vilsaint, Huntingdon, Rome
The sophomore offensive lineman started at right guard in the Hawks' 34-21 home win over Belhaven on Saturday. He helped the offense gain 416 total yards with 257 passing and 159 rushing.
Mason O'Neal, Shorter, Coosa
The fifth-year senior offensive lineman started at right guard in the Hawks' 34-30 home loss against Valdosta State last Saturday. He helped the offense have an effective, balanced day with 466 total yards with 235 on the ground and 231 through the air.
John Earley, Reinhardt, Armuchee
The freshman linebacker had five total tackles (three solo, two assists) and a pass breakup in the Eagles' 35-9 win at St. Andrews on Saturday.
Bryson Hill, Cumberland, Rome
The freshman wide receiver saw his first collegiate action as he handled two kickoff returns for 28 total yards, two punt returns for 25 total yards and had one rushing attempt in a 24-0 Phoenix loss at home against Georgetown College.
Payton Rhoades, Sacred Heart, Pepperell
The junior wide receiver had two catches for 12 yards in the Pioneers' 38-31 overtime win at home over Dartmouth on Saturday.
Trystin Wright, Maryville, Darlington
The junior started at receiver and had two catches for nine yards in the Scots' 37-17 road win at Greensboro on Saturday.
Grant Taylor, Shorter, Armuchee
The sophomore saw reserve action on the offensive line in a 34-30 Hawks' loss at home against Valdosta State on Saturday.
Lem Azlin, LaGrange, Pepperell
The freshman saw reserve action on the offensive line in the Panthers' 38-28 home loss against Methodist on Saturday.