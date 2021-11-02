There has been a lot of great football talent developed locally from the youth ranks all the way up through high school in recent years, and that is nowhere more evident than on the fields across the country on any given Saturday in the Fall.
Close to 50 former standouts from that made their name playing for the local high school programs are currently playing on the college level and many of those are making a huge impact for their respective teams.
Here is a look at how those players did in their most recent games (players must appear in participation report for game to be included in this roundup):
Jaylen Griffin, Virginia Tech, Rome
Griffin, a redshirt-junior, started on the defensive line for the Hokies and had two total tackles (one solo, one assist), including a sack, to go with a forced fumble in the team’s 26-17 win at Georgia Tech on Saturday.
JaQuon Griffin, Georgia Tech, Rome
The redshirt-sophomore defensive lineman Griffin tallied four tackles (three solo, one assist), including a sack, in the Jackets’ 26-17 loss at home to Virginia Tech last Saturday.
Adam Anderson, Georgia, Rome
The senior outside linebacker Anderson had seven total tackles (two solo, five assists), a half a sack and three quarterback hurries in the Bulldogs’ 34-7 win over rival Florida in Jacksonville on Saturday.
Devyn Collins, Reinhardt, Pepperell
Collins, a redshirt-sophomore, started at running back and cornerback on Saturday and had 42 yards on eight carries in the Eagles’ 63-18 win at St. Andrews.
Nemo Reddish, Shorter, Rome
Reddish, a graduate-senior defensve back, started at safety and had nine total tackles (seven solo, two assists) in the Hawks’ 14-13 loss at Delta State last Saturday.
Jamar Roberts, Cumberlands, Rome
Roberts, a sophomore free safety, had an interception that he returned for 57 yards and two tackles (one solo, one assist) in the Patriots’ 41-38 win at Pikeville on Saturday.
Quantavious Leslie, Western Kentucky, Rome
Leslie, a freshman, started on the offensive line for the Hilltoppers in their 45-13 win at home over Charlotte last Saturday.
Sean Brown, Jacksonville State, Coosa
Brown, a redshirt-freshman tight end, had three catches for 42 yards with a long of 19 in the Gamecocks’ 38-14 loss at home to Central Arkansas last Saturday.
Trai Hodges, Southeast Missouri State, Rome
The senior defensive back Hodges got the start at free safety for the Redhawks and recorded six total tackles (two solo, four assists) and two pass breakups in a 38-15 home win over Eastern Illinois on Saturday.
Christopher Dublin, Pikeville, Model
Dublin, a graduate-senior defensive back, started at safety and recorded seven total tackles (three solo, four assists) in the Bears’ 41-38 home loss to the University of the Cumberlands last Saturday.
Tae Hammond, Cumberlands, Pepperell
Hammond, a junior linebacker, started on defense and had five total tackles (four solo, one assist), including a tackle-for-loss, in the Patriots’ 41-38 win at Pikeville on Saturday. He also returned one kickoff for 15 yards.
Elijah McKoy, Furman, Darlington
McKoy, a graduate-senior linebacker, had five total tackles (two solo, three assists) and two quarterback hurries in the Paladins’ 13-3 loss at Chattanooga.
Matthew Syverson, Berry, Model
Syverson, a junior kicker and punter, handled nine punts for an average of 36.8 yards per attempt with two dropping inside the opponents’ 20 in the Vikings’ 21-3 home loss against Birmingham-Southern on Saturday. He also made a 28-yard field goal and handled two kickoffs for an average of 55 yards per kick.
Campbell Watson, Presbyterian, Darlington
Watson, a redshirt-sophomore tight end, recorded three total tackles (one solo, two assists) in a 56-14 home loss for the Blue Hose against Stetson.
Jackson Norton, Cumberlands, Rome
The junior offensive lineman Norton started at center for the Patriots in their 41-38 win at Pikeville on Saturday.
Mason O’Neal, Shorter, Coosa
O’Neal, a senior offensive lineman, started at right guard for the Hawks in their 14-13 road loss at Delta State on Saturday.
Guy Vilsaint, Huntingdon, Rome
The freshman offensive lineman Vilsaint started at right guard in the Hawks’ 30-7 win at North Carolina Wesleyan on Saturday.
Richmond Sims, Kentucky Christian, Fr.
Sims, a freshman wide receiver, had two catches for 17 yards and returned three kickoffs for a total of 55 yards with a long of 22 in the Knights’ 44-23 loss at home against Bluefield on Saturday.
Jamarcus Chatman, Troy, Rome
Chatman, a sophomore defensive end, participated but didn’t record any stats in the Trojans’ 35-28 loss at Coastal Carolina last Thursday.
Landon Lawrence, Furman, Darlington
The graduate-senior Lawrence started on the defensive line for the Paladins but didn’t record any stats in their 13-3 loss at Chattanooga.
TJ Watkins, Berry, Pepperell.
Watkins, a senior wide receiver, had one catch for 10 yards in the Vikings’ 21-3 home loss against Birmingham-Southern on Saturday.
Kobe Nadu, Wooster, Darlington
The sophomore defensive back Nadu had one assisted tackle in the Fighting Scots’ 51-14 home win over Hiram last Saturday.
Nick Burge, Cumberland, Rome
Burge, a freshman running back, had three carries for five yards in a 10-3 Phoenix loss at Thomas More on Saturday.
TJ Arnold, West Georgia, Model
Arnold, a senior defensive end, participated but didn’t record any stats in the Wolves’ 36-34 loss at Valdosta State on Saturday.
Elijah Ball, Wofford, Darlington
Ball, a senior defensive lineman, participated but didn’t record any stats in the Terriers’ 41-21 home loss to Western Carolina on Saturday.
JC Burkett, Berry, Armuchee
Burkett, a senior offensive lineman, saw reserve action in the Vikings’ 21-3 loss at home to Birmingham-Southern on Saturday.
Ayden Langford, Sewanee, Darlington
The sophomore offensive lineman Langford started at left guard in the Tigers’ 42-32 loss at Millsaps on Saturday.
BJ Williams, Hanover, Pepperell
Williams, a senior defensive lineman, participated but didn’t record any stats in the Panthers’ 33-0 home win over Manchester last Saturday.
NOTE: If there is a former local player making an impact in college football and we left them out, please let us know by emailing sports editor Alex Farrer at afarrer@rn-t.com.