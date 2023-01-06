High school runners from Greater Rome continued to prove they can be counted on as among the best in the state this past fall and the cream of the crop of the local runners have been named to the 2022 GoGo/Wire2Wire Running All-Area Cross Country Team.
Leading the All-Area field this year are pair of runners who have earned Runner of the Year honors – Armuchee’s Shelby Green and Rome’s Tucker Wright.
Thanks to leading his boys to the 2022 Class A Division I state championship, Armuchee head coach Scott Pierce has been named the GoGo/Wire2Wire Running Coach of the Year.
The respective All-Area Girls and Boys Middle School Runner of the Year honors go to St. Mary’s Sarah Beth Bushnell and Darlington’s Soren Chapman.
Those runners who were named to the All-Area Team will be recognized when 2022 GoGo/Wire2Wire Running All-Area Cross Country Awards Ceremony is held Thursday, Jan. 19 at 6:30 p.m., at Berry College in the Krannert Ballroom in a desserts only ceremony.
Here is the complete 2022 GoGo Running All-Area Team:
All-Area Girls First Team: Shelby Green, Armuchee; Marissa Kimple, Armuchee; Sophia Cook, Coosa; Alishia Cook, Coosa; Kate Scott, Darlington; Emma Lindenmayer, Rome; Corinne Zumbrunn, Rome
All Area Girls Middle School Runner of the Year: Sarah Beth Bushnell, St. Mary’s
All-Area Boys First Team: Tucker Wright, Rome; Simon Schabort, Model; Ben Owens, Armuchee; John Glick, Rome; Trace Harris, Armuchee; Grant Cross, Darlington; Jonah Campbell, Rome
Honorable Mention: Sam Lindley, Armuchee; Matthew Cambell, Armuchee; Ryan Glass, Darlington; Anthony Natarella, Darlington; Landon England, Armuchee; Bo Bushnell, Rome; Eli Moon, Model; Xavier Hinojosa, Calhoun
Boys All Area Middle School Runner of the Year: Soren Chapman, Darlington
