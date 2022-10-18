The Armuchee Indians will have a new leader of the tribe in 2023 as head coach Jeremy Green informed his players on Tuesday afternoon that he was stepping down as head coach of the program.
Green is in his fifth season at Armuchee where he has a 12-32 overall record but has helped the program improve in recent years including a 3-4 mark so far in 2022 and a 5-4 record last season, which was the first time the Indians had finished above the .500-mark since 2009.
Green, an Armuchee High grad, said through a social media post on Tuesday night that it was a combination of factors that led to his decision to step down but that he will always cherish the time spent leading the Indians.
"For the past five years a key component of what we have tried to teach the young men playing at Armuchee is that the role of a man is to be unselfish and take care of those that rely on him," said Green. "Right now is not just a time for me to teach that but to act on it. Over the last three years my family has faced medical challenge after medical challenge. Being a football coaching family certainly adds to the weight carried by wives and children. With this in mind I have decided that the 2022 season will be my last as head football coach at Armuchee High School. We informed the players today after practice."
"My five years as head football coach at Armuchee High have been the greatest honor of my life. I loved it so much. Thankfully we have the rest of this season to spend together knowing that things will be different."
"I am still an Armuchee Indian, and my heart's desire is to stay at AHS with (my daughter) Macy and with the boys. I will be the biggest cheerleader for them and the new staff. I love Armuchee, and I want us to become the greatest school in (northwest Georgia) in all areas. Thank you parents, players and the administrators that have been a part of building AHS football. We are on the right track, and it will continue! Tribe Pride!"
Armuchee High athletic director Shane Arp said he knows how tough a decision it was for Green and that he is extremely thankful of all that he has done for Indians' football as well as the Armuchee community.
"We at Armuchee High School are very appreciative of Coach Green and his five years as the head football coach of the Indians," said Arp. "However, his impact and influence goes much further than the last five years as he has poured much of his life into the Armuchee community and for that we are all better for it. His decision to step away from a program that he loves dearly was not easy but one we understand and support."
Green was named head coach at Armuchee prior to the 2018 season. He previously spent time as an assistant coach at Cass and Sonoraville in the northwest Georgia area.
Armuchee's next game will be Friday when the Indians host Darlington at 7:30 p.m. They will then visit Trion on Oct. 28 before wrapping up the regular season on Nov. 4 at home against Dade County.