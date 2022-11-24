Armuchee High senior Shelby Green signed a scholarship with Georgia Tech recently to run track and cross country.
Green is the most decorated athlete from Armuchee High School in track and cross country. She holds eight state championships, which include two team state cross country championships, one individual state cross country championship and is a two-time state champion in the mile run, a state champion in the 800 meter run and a two-time state champion in the 800 meter relay.
In addition to winning state championships, Green also holds school records for the 5K (17 minutes, 49 seconds), the 800 meter run (2:24), the individual school record for the mile run (5:11) and she holds the school and state record in the 4x800 relay.
Green recently won the Georgia High School Meet of Champions in Fayetteville, Georgia, which is a postseason invitational. She also won the 20th Annual Coach Wood Meet, in Whitesburg, Georgia, receiving first place in the Championship Division for the 5000 Meter Run.
"From the start, Shelby was destined to be a great runner because she immediately performed well and continuously worked extremely hard," said Armuchee head cross country coach Scott Pierce. "She is very dedicated to her sport. I expect her to contribute right away at Georgia Tech."