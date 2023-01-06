Rome senior Stephiylan Green recently signed a football scholarship with Clemson University and will begin as an early enrollee there on Jan. 8.
A special ceremony was held on Thursday at the Rome College and Career Academy to commemorate Green's accomplishments.
Green said of the signing: "It feels good to have this ceremony here at Rome before I get started at Clemson. I really didn't know we were going to do it until the other day, but it doesn't surprise me because Coach (John) Reid and our coaches and school always make us feel special and help us however they can."
"I'm thankful for all these coaches that have helped me become a better player and kept me out of trouble. Dr. (Eric) Holland has been great too, and all my friends and teammates have been there for me too. We've got such a good bond with this team and this school. It's a great support system, and that's why you want to work so hard and people want to come play at Rome."
"I chose Clemson because it is a great school and great program. They have great facilities, and all the coaches have already shown me how much they care about me as a person. We've got a really good recruiting class coming in so our goal is to win a Natty next year. That's what we're focused on."
Also attending the signing ceremony on Thursday and pictured along with Green (seated, third from right) are family, friends and coaches.