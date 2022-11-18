Sometimes one play can change the trajectory of an entire game.
That play came on an interception by Rome defensive lineman Stephiylan Green late in the second quarter on Friday night in the Wolves’ 35-14 win in the second round of the Class AAAAAA state playoffs over Alpharetta at Barron Stadium.
With the score tied 14-14 and Alpharetta driving deep in Rome territory, Green stepped into a crowd in the middle of the field and picked off a Raiders’ shovel pass attempt on second and goal and ran it back all the way to the Alpharetta 4. A couple plays later, the Wolves (11-1) scored on a one-yard touchdown run by Chance Arthur and never trailed again.
"They were clicking offensively and were difficult to stop, but we needed to be tested like that," said Rome head coach John Reid. "They had a good drive going there. We ran a stunt with our defensive linemen, and (Stephiylan) ran right into it and made a great play."
After the late score to push Rome to a 21-14 lead at the half, the Wolves quickly carried the momentum over into the third quarter as the offense took the ball after the opening kickoff and went on an efficient scoring drive that culminated with a 27-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Reece Fountain to DK Daniel to put them up two scores.
Following a 15-yard penalty by Alpharetta (8-4) on the extra point attempt, Rome kicked off from the Raiders 45 and caught them with an unexpected onside-kick attempt that the Wolves' Martel Hight hauled in at the 35.
Arthur once again cashed it in a few plays later on a one-yard touchdown run to push the Wolves to a three-touchdown advantage and essentially ice the game midway through the third.
"A lot of coaches will tell their players at halftime that it is a 0-0 game and go out and play like that in the second half...but we tell our guys exactly what the situation is and how important it is to start the third quarter strong and push that lead some more," said Reid. "It was 21-14 at the half, and we knew we needed to take that first possession and go score to keep the pressure on (Alpharetta). And after that penalty and onside kick, we were able to get out to a huge jump."
Alpharetta (8-4) scored on its opening drive of the game as quarterback Ben Guthrie hooked up with Ethan Barbour for a seven-yard touchdown pass on third and goal with 6:32 remaining in the first quarter. Guthrie finished the contest with 288 yards on 26-of-40 passing with a touchdown and two interceptions.
Rome quickly answered with a short touchdown drive set up by a great kickoff return by Daniel. Javarius McDearmont punctuated the scoring drive with a two-yard TD run with 3:04 left in the opening quarter.
On the next Alpharetta drive, the Raiders were forced to punt out of their own end zone, and McDearmont corralled a partially-blocked punt attempt and took it back six yards for another score to put the Wolves up 14-7.
A long touchdown drive by the Raiders evened the game with 7:47 left in the second quarter as Guthrie went 10 yards for a TD on a QB keeper to make it 14-14, which was the score before the wild sequence near the end of the half.
After Arthur’s touchdown, Rome’s Joe Wilkinson picked off an Alpharetta pass near midfield, but the Raiders got it back a few moments later on a fumble recovery by defensive back William Reed. Alpharetta then ran the clock out to send it to the half with Rome leading 21-14.
Fountain finished the game with 148 yards passing on 13-of-18 attempts with one touchdown and one interception. Daniel was his leading receiver on the night with eight catches for 91 yards and a touchdown. Arthur topped the rushing stats with 38 yards on 11 carries and two touchdowns.
Diego Cordon went a perfect 5-for-5 on extra points in the win for Rome as well.
Along with Guthrie's big effort in the passing game for the Raiders, Garrett Young was the leading receiver with 80 yards on seven catches. Sean Wilson and Jake Gil each had five catches for 81 and 47 yards, respectively, and Barbour hauled in four catches for 45 yards and a touchdown. Gil also ran for 44 yards on 12 carries.
Rome will be back at home next Friday to host Marist in the Class AAAAAA elite eight. (Rome was the beneficiary of the GHSA's universal coin toss for the quarterfinals for teams with like seeds.) Marist defeated Northside-Warner Robins 32-13 in the second round on Friday.
"Sometimes practicing during Thanksgiving break is a little more difficult thank a normal week, but we are definitely happy to be doing it," said Reid. "We've got some work to get done to get ready for a tough Marist team, but we will make sure we do whatever we can to be ready for next Friday right back here."