Rome put together a strong season this past fall that included a Region 5-AAAAAA Championship, state playoff appearance and several impressive individual stat totals.
This week Recruit Georgia named its Class AAAAAA All-State Team, and several Wolves were among the names honored on the list.
Leading the way was junior defensive lineman Stephiylan Green who was selected to the First-Team Defense after an impressive campaign in which he hade more than 50 tackles, 12 tackles-for-loss and 9.5 sacks.
Along with Green six other Rome players earned a spot among the selections as they were named to Honorable Mention. Those players were junior receiver/defensive back Martel Hight, sophomore tight end Martavious Collins, sophomore quarterback Reece Fountain, senior running back/defensive back/kick returner Bryson Hill, sophomore receiver DeKaylon Daniel and sophomore linebacker Alto Moore.
Recruit Georgia named its All-State Teams for lower classifications previously with several other local players earning a spot among the honorees.
Named to their respective All-State First Teams was Pepperell’s DJ Rogers on the Class AA First-Team Offense as an all-purpose back and Darlington’s Patrick Shelley on the Class A Private First-Team Defense as a defensive back.
Locals earning Honorable Mention recognition by Recruit Georgia in Class 2A were Pepperell’s Brennen Tillery (DL, Sr.) and Lem Azlin (OL, Sr.) and Model’s Joey Samples (LB/FB, Jr.) and in Class A Private were Darlington’s Gus Gammage (OL, Jr.), Gatlin Hancock (OL, Jr.), Caleb Thompson (RB/DB, Sr.) and Eli Thompson (WR/DB, Jr.).