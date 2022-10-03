The Armuchee duo of Shelby Green and Marissa Kimple led the charge with top-five finishes for a solid day at the Alexander/Asics Invitational on Saturday at Bouckaert Farms in Fairburn.
Running in the Girls Championship Division, Green took third individually with a time of 17:49.88, and Kimple was not far behind with a fifth-place finish thanks to a time of 18:01.89.
The rest of the Lady Indians competed in the Girls JV Championship Division and finished ninth as a team with a score of 269. They were led by Sophie Thacker who placed ninth in the division with a time of 21:46.10. Grace Fellows (47th, 23:05.09), Addison Ayers (54th, 23:13.20) and Alejandra Aldana (73rd, 23:39.71) were the next three Armuchee finishers.
The Coosa girls had an impressive effort as well as they finished third as a team in the Girls 1A-4A Division thanks in large part to a pair of top-three individual finishes. The Lady Eagles’ Sophia Cook was the individual first-place finisher in the division with a time of 18:45.98, and Alishia Cook took third with a 20:11.37.
Completing Coosa’s team score of 123 were Meadow Rose (37th, 25:55.72), Riyah Manley (46th, 26:40.75) and Claire Gilreath (49th, 26:48.82).
The Armuchee boys finished 21st as a team in the Boys Championship Division as they were led by Ben Owens with a 79th-place individual finish and a time of 16:20.47. In a very competitive field, the other Indians’ scoring finishers were Trace Harris (105th, 16:34.17), Matthew Campbell (142nd, 16:51.31), Sam Lindley (158th, 16:59.92) and Landon England (181st, 17:09.77).
The Coosa boys competed and took 12th in the Boys 1A-4A Division with a team score of 291. The Eagles were led by Kaiden Palmer in 27th with a time of 18:40.17. Ezra Guerrerro (38th, 19:04.69), Danny Bernardo (67th, 19:58.94) and Carlos Valasquez (75th, 20:07.86) were the next three finishers for the team.
Armuchee and Coosa will both next compete on Saturday at the Rome All-Area Meet at Armuchee High starting at 8 a.m.