Pepperell High senior Parker Glenn signed a football scholarship Wednesday with Hanover College in Hanover, Indiana.
Glenn said of the signing: “It means a lot to be able to move forward in the future with what I want to do. It’s been a long journey looking for where I want to go, but I’m confident in the decision I’ve made. I’m glad to be going to Hanover.”
“It helps a lot to have (former teammate) Talal (Laguda) up there. It really helps to know someone and be able to get more information about the team and the school. When I visited I really liked the facilities, and the coaching staff was great to me. The defensive coaches told me that what we do here at Pepperell really correlates well to what they teach there so that is a plus, too.”
“These last couple months of high school I want to hang out with my friends as much as possible knowing that I’m about to move six hours away. I want to soak it in and really enjoy the rest of my experience here. I’m slowly coming to terms with the fact that I’m going to be leaving to go to Indiana, but I’m excited for it.”
Also attending the signing ceremony Wednesday and pictured along with Glenn (seated, center) were (seated, from left) father Jason Glenn, mother Jennifer Glenn, (standing, from left) Pepperell High principal Jason Kouns, brother Tucker Glenn, Pepperell High head football coach Rick Hurst and Pepperell High assistant football coach Zach Battles.