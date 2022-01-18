The Rome Gladiators were once again in action on the road on Monday afternoon, and they came away with a split for the second straight game.
The Rome women defeated Columbus 4-2 for back-to-back winsm while the Rome men are still in search of their first victory after another narrow loss as they fell 3-2.
The Gladiators women (2-1) found themselves tied 1-1 at the half on Monday and then down 2-1 in the third period before rallying to score the final three goals of the game as they netted two in the third and one more in the fourth.
Scoring goals for the Rome women were Allisson Wetherington, Morgan Harrison, Callie O’Connor and Carlie Banks. Victoria Saah recorded nine saves in goal for the Gladiators who outshot Columbus by a wide margin at 34-15.
The Rome men (0-2-1) fell behind 2-0 to the Rapids at the half on Monday. After cutting the deficit to one with a goal in the fourth period, Columbus answered right back to push their lead to 3-1. Rome scored another goal in the closing moments but couldn’t find the equalizer.
Scoring goals for the Gladiators in the loss was Welder Castro and Juan Rotjes. Rotjes also added an assist. Rome outshot Columbus 25-15 in the game, and Jonathan Hernandez recorded seven saves in goal.
Rome will be back on the field on Sunday when they visit the Fayetteville Fury at 3:30 p.m.