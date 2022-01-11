The Rome Gladiators men’s and women’s teams took a road trip to take on the Fayetteville Fury on Sunday and walked away with a split.
The Rome women got a dominant 11-2 victory for their first win in the short history of the team, while the men lost a tough one in overtime 5-4.
In the women’s game, Rome jumped out to an early lead with a goal in the first period but really took control in the second period with five goals to take a 6-0 advantage into the half. They further cemented their first win with five more goals over the third and fourth period.
Leading the offensive charge for Rome was Carlie Banks with a hat trick (three goals). Callie O’Connor, Loren Mitchell and Allisson Wetherington all added two goals apiece, and Olivia Taylor scored a goal and had two assists. Melissa Hutto added one goal and had four saves in goal, and Andrea Chacon and Dale J each had an assist. The Gladiators outshoot Fayetteville 33-11.
The Rome Gladiators men suffered a tough loss in overtime after rallying to tie the game twice. They got a goal in the second period from Luke Biasi to tie the game 3-3 at the half and a goal from Jeffrey Otoo in the fourth period to tie it at 4-4 and send it to overtime where Fayetteville had the game-winning goal in a shootout.
Along with Biasi and Otoo’s goals, Rome’s Kevin Herrera and Omarion Dankey each scored one as well. Biasi and Otoo contributed one assist apiece as well. Goalkeeper Agustin Garcia had 11 saves in the loss.
Rome will be back in action on Sunday when they travel to take on the Memphis Americans at 4:30 p.m.