A new era started on Thursday night as the Rome Gladiators, the area's new professional indoor soccer team, opened its inaugural season with both the men's and women's team falling on the road to Memphis in a pair of hard-fought games.
The Gladiators, which are playing as part of the National Indoor Soccer League, started things off with the women's match and the contest was decided in the fourth and final period of action with the Memphis Americans scoring a goal with 16 seconds remaining to edge out a 5-4 victory.
Leading the way for the Gladiators women was Carlie Banks who scored all four of her team's goals in the opening match. All four evened the game after Memphis took a one-goal lead. Alex Fallon had the lone assist for Rome in the match, which was tied 2-2 at the half and saw Memphis lead 4-3 after three periods. Rome outshot Memphis 37-16 in the contest.
In the final match of the night, the Gladiators men fell 6-3 to the Americans. The game was tied 2-2 at the half before a big third quarter for Memphis in which they scored three goals to take control and coast to the win.
Carlyle Jr. scored the opening goal of the game to put the Gladiators up 1-0, and Juan Rotjes scored a tying goal in the second period to send the teams to the half tied 2-2. Trace Umstead had Rome's lone goal in the second half as Memphis pulled away.
Recording assists for Rome was Jacques Kisula and Kevin Herrera, and Gladiators goalkeeper Agustin Garcia had 10 saves.
The Gladiators, which are playing all their games on the road during their inaugural season, will next be in action on Sunday, Jan. 9 when they visit Fayetteville Fury at 4:30 p.m.