Honors continue to pour in for local players as the Georgia High School Football Daily named its All-State Teams for each classification earlier this week.
Leading the way in Class AAAAAA was Rome's Stephiylan Green who was named to the First Team Defense as a defensive lineman. Green recently signed with Clemson and started at the school this past week as an early enrollee after a senior season with the Wolves in which he totaled 64 tackles, 14 tackles for loss, 10 sacks, five pass break-ups, two interceptions and two forced fumbles.
Darlington was well-represented on the Class A Division I First Team also as seniors Gus Gammage and Gatlin Hancock were selected as offensive linemen. The pair were leaders up front and set the tone for the Tigers' dynamic offense whether asked to pass block or run block. They both graded out at over 80 percent for the season.
Gammage committed recently to continue his football career as a preferred walk-on at Georgia, and Hancock signed a scholarship in December to play at Kennesaw State.
Joining Green on the Class AAAAAA All-State Team were Rome teammates Tyson Brown and Reece Fountain, who were each named Honorable Mention.
Brown, a senior defensive lineman, finished with 66.5 tackles, nine tackles for loss, 10.5 sacks, two forced fumbles, a fumble recovery, an interception and two blocked kicks.
Fountain had an explosive junior season at quarterback as he threw for 3,028 yards on 218-of-292 attempts (75 percent) with 28 touchdowns and just four interceptions while also rushing for four touchdowns.
Earning a spot on the Class A Division I All-State Team as Honorable Mention was Pepperell's DJ Rogers. The senior running back had 1,490 yards rushing on 170 attempts (8.8 yards per carry) with 17 touchdowns as well as 156 receiving yards and a TD this past season for the Dragons.