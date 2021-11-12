The Georgia High School Association recently made their decision on which schools would be placed in which classifications for the 2022-2024 cycle, and on Thursday, they released proposed region alignments for the cycle as well.
Several of the teams in Floyd County and the Rome area will remain in the same region for the next cycle based on the proposed regions with Rome High being the only school moving to a different region.
Rome was placed in Region 6-AAAAAA on Thursday after spending the last few years playing in Region 5-AAAAAA. They will be joined in the region by Allatoona, Creekview, Etowah, River Ridge, Sequoyah and Woodstock.
Darlington will remain in Region 7-A Private and will compete against region opponents Christian Heritage, Excel Christian, Mt. Paran Christian and North Cobb Christian.
Armuchee also remained in the same region they have called home the last few years in Region 6-A Public. They are joined in the region by Atlanta Classical, Bowdon, DeKalb School of the Arts, Drew Charter School, Fulton Leadership Academy, Georgia School for the Deaf, Gordon Lee, Mt. Zion-Carroll, Stilwell Arts and Trion.
The three local Floyd County schools in Class AA are also slated to remain in the same region as they were placed once again in Region 7-AA. Coosa, Model and Pepperell will be joined in the proposed region by Chattooga, Dade County, Dalton Academy and Gordon Central.
As a note, not all schools listed in the region compete in specific sports.
Schools wishing to appeal a lateral transfer to another region in the same classification now have until Wednesday, Nov. 17 to notify the GHSA, and their appeal will be heard by the Reclassification Committee on Thursday, Nov. 18 at the GHSA Office in Thomaston starting at 10 a.m.