The Georgia Highlands women and men hosted a conference doubleheader Monday and each came away with a win on their home court.
Here are some details on each game:
Georgia Highlands women 99, Andrew College 43
The Chargers women got out to a fast start and never let up as they were a point shy of putting up triple digits during a dominant GCAA victory Monday.
Georgia Highlands (20-2, 11-0 in GCAA) led 24-10 after one quarter and 43-19 at the half. Their biggest offensive quarter came in the third when they outscored Andrew 31-11.
All five starters for the Chargers reached double figures, and they were led by Jashanti Simmons with 23 points and 13 rebounds for the double-double. Jada Alston also had a big night with 22, and O’Mariyah Tucker and Crystal Corley each finished with double-doubles as well with 17 points and 12 rebounds and 11 points and 11 rebounds, respectively.
Naz Oget added 15 points off the bench, and ShaoTung Lin scored 10.
Georgia Highlands, which has now won 18 straight games, will next be on the court on Feb. 2 when they visit South Georgia Technical at 5:30 p.m.
Georgia Highlands men 62, Central Georgia Technical 51
The Chargers bounced back from a tough loss in overtime Saturday with a strong defensive effort and a conference victory Monday.
Georgia Highlands (12-8, 5-1 in GCAA) led by three at the half and was able to was able to do what they needed to in the second half to pull away and hold on for the win.
The Chargers were led by Jarrel Rosser’s double-double performance with 14 points and 10 rebounds. TJ Horton added 13 points and eight rebounds, and TJ Porter contributed eight points and eight rebounds. Chris Wright scored seven off the bench.
Georgia Highlands is back on the road on Wednesday to visit Gordon State at 7 p.m. for another conference matchup.