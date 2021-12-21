Prep football season isn’t quite over yet for those wishing to see a little more pigskin in Rome and Floyd County before the end of 2021. Some of the top talent in the state of Georgia will be on display on Wednesday at Barron Stadium as the Georgia Elite Classic will be played there with the festivities including an eighth-grade game, a freshmen-sophomore game and a junior-senior game.
Players received invites to play in the showcase over the last few months, and they checked in on Monday for three days full of practices, fun, games and more in the Rome area.
“I’ve had a lot of conversations in the last couple days since they got here for the game about how great Rome is. All these players and families are getting to find out about our city, and that it’s not just a little backwoods town up in northwest Georgia,” said Rusty Mansell, who was instrumental in getting the annual event to Rome. “We’ve got people coming from all over the state to be here. It takes a lot of people to pull something like this off. Rome Tourism and all the people from Rome and Floyd County that has helped us this week have been great.
“I knew that if we ever got some of the Corky Kell Classic games here people would see how great a place Rome is to have events like this. We’ve got the facilities, hotels and people to make it happen. Every downtown hotel is 99 percent booked right now, and this is going to have tremendous economic impact for our city.”
The games will kick off on Wednesday morning with the eighth-grade contest starting at 10 a.m. That will be followed by the 11th and 12th grade game that starts at 12:45 p.m., and things will wrap up with the ninth and 10th grade game at 3:30 p.m.
There will be some local talent that has a chance to showcase their skills by competing in the various games. Playing as part of the senior team is Rome’s Bryson Hill and Jalen White, Darlington’s Caleb Thompson and Pepperell’s Lem Azlin.
Local players from Rome and Floyd County competing on the junior team include Pepperell’s DJ Rogers and Darlington’s Gatlin Hancock, Gus Gammage and Eli Thompson.
The freshmen-sophomore contest includes four players from local teams with Rome’s Reece Fountain and Alto Moore as well as Armuchee’s Jacob Seagraves playing for the sophomores while Rome’s Jaedon Harmon is a part of the freshman roster.
The youngest locals of the group competing in the eighth-grade game are Rome’s Brooklen Spivey, Model’s Bodie Powers and Pepperell’s Sam Ross. Spivey and Powers will be a part of the “American” team, and Ross will compete as part of the “National” roster.
“We’ve got a lot of very talented kids here from the seniors all the way down to the eighth-graders,” said Mansell. “It’s really a positive thing for all these kids, and it’s fun to have some local flavor in there too. For them to get to play on TV in three really high-level games is huge. There are so many kids here with college offers already, and there are a lot more that nobody knows about yet that will have offers coming because of how they perform here. That’s what makes it special.”