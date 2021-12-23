The Rome Tennis Center at Berry College, an expansive tennis facility that opened in 2016 and features 57-courts on a 30 acre site, has named Colt Gaston as the facility’s new General Manager. Gaston will also oversee operations at the Downtown Racquet Center.
Gaston, a Rome native, has extensive tennis playing, coaching and management experience. Gaston’s junior tennis career led him to become a scholarship collegiate player at Louisiana State University (LSU), where he was an All-American and part of the No. 3-ranked doubles team in the nation.
After a stint on the professional doubles tour, Gaston transitioned to coaching, where he held leadership roles at the Weil Tennis Academy (Ojai, Ca.) and ATI Tennis Academy (Atlanta). In 2016, Gaston was named Head Coach of the Women’s Tennis team at the University of Missouri, where he led the charge for four seasons in the strong SEC conference. Gaston also oversaw the Mizzou Tennis Complex, a 10-court facility with an active program and busy tournament schedule.
During his time in Columbia, Gaston managed a large staff, led his team to success, and helped grow membership at the facility to over 400 individuals.
“We are very excited to bring Colt on board here at the Rome Tennis Center at Berry College,” said Scott McCulloch, Vice President of Operations for Cliff Drysdale Tennis. “He has a rich tennis background and truly understands this market. There is huge potential here in Rome, and Colt will be a key leader in the continued success of the facility.”
“This is an incredible opportunity and I’m thrilled to join the team here at Rome Tennis Center,” said Gaston. “Our facilities are some of the best in the world; growing up in Rome, I never would have dreamed there would be a facility like this in my hometown. I look forward to connecting with the amazing community in Rome and seeing everyone out at our tennis and pickleball courts in the new year.”
Cliff Drysdale Tennis begins management of the Rome Tennis Center at Berry College and Downtown Racquet Center effective January 1.