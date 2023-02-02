Darlington senior Gus Gammage signed as a preferred walk-on Wednesday to play football at the University of Georgia.
Gammage said of the signing: “This means the world to me. Since I was a little kid I've always wanted to play on a big stage like Georgia. I've worked hard to get here, but it's kind of surreal to make it to this point. But this only means the work gets harder from here so I'm just going to keep on chugging.”
“When I looked at the school and the coaches, it was really a no-brainer. It's my dream school. What they offered was all I needed, and I want to go against the kind of competition you get at Georgia. It was the right place at the right time for me.”
“It's some mixed emotions right now knowing I'm going to be leaving all my family, friends and memories I've made here at Darlington, but I'm excited to get the chance to continue playing the sport I've been playing since I was in diapers. I'm looking forward to getting started at Georgia.”
Also attending the signing ceremony Wednesday and pictured along with Gammage (seated, center) were (seated, from left) mother Jennifer Gammage, father Olin Gammage, (standing, from left) Darlington assistant football coach Kevin Hunt, Darlington head football coach Tommy Atha, Darlington assistant football coach Brent Bell and Darlington assistant football coach Patrick Collier.