Several local athletes turned in outstanding performances on Thursday at Barron Stadium competing in the Class AAAAAA and Class A Division I Georgia High School Association Track and Field Championships.
For one local athlete, a lifelong goal became reality on his first heave of the shot put on Thursday morning at the throws area off of Riverside Parkway.
Darlington senior Gus Gammage needed only one throw to claim the state title in the Class A Division A shot put, as his first throw traveled almost three feet further than any other competitor’s best throw of the day. Gammage didn’t know how far ahead of the field he was and it didn’t matter, because he saved his best throw for last.
“I knew it was going to be my last throw ever for track. I knew I had to go out with a bang, so I was just thinking that I had to beat my PR,” he said. “So I reared back and just threw it, and the moment it left my hand I knew it was going to be good.”
So good that his final throw of 54 feet 5 inches traveled more than six feet further than the second place thrower, capturing the state title in the process. I was a title that Gammage had been thinking about for quite a while.
“Winning the state title means everything to me. My grandpa did it 60 years ago and doing it right now is just amazing for me,” he said. “I’ve been dreaming of it since I was a little kid. Standing on top of the podium today was the best feeling in the world.”
Gammage wasn’t the only local field events performer to place well, as Rome's Timothy Baltimore Jr. also saved his best throw for last in the Class AAAAAA boys discus. The senior sat in fourth place entering the final round of throws and used the final heave to move up two spots. His last throw of 159 feet 10 inches topped all throwers except one, as he finished as the state runner-up in the event.
Two local relay squads also turned in solid performances. Armuchee’s girls 4x800 meter relay team of Grace Fellows, Shelby Green, Marissa Kimple and Sophie Thacker clocked a 10:00 to finish third in the event. Darlington’s 4x800 meter boys relay crew of Anthony Natarella, Grant Cross, Hayes Parsa and Ryan Glass ran an 8:15 to finish third as well.
The Tigers also got top-eight performances from Joseph Womack, who took sixth in the triple jump with a jump of 44 feet, and Luke Lignell, who grabbed a fifth-place finish in the pole vault with a vault of 12 feet 6 inches.
The finishes helped the Darlington boys score 23 points overall which currently puts them in a tie for third place with Athens Christian, while Swainsboro leads the Class A Division A boys competition with 33 points.
Other local performers also managed to grab top-eight finishes. Rome’s Nutiya Hunt placed seventh in the Class AAAAAA discus with a throw of 117 feet. Jaida Edwards was the other Rome High scorer on the day when she finished seventh in the girls high jump with a leap of 5 feet.
Pepperell junior Hayden Jones leaped 6 feet 2 inches to finish sixth in the Class A Division I boys high jump, scoring three points for the Dragons.
Armuchee’s boys 4x800 relay squad of Landon England, Ben Owens, Drake Ballard and Tyler Johnson just missed the top eight, finishing ninth by less than a second.
The meet continued on Friday with preliminary heats in most running events as well as the finals of the boys and girls 1,600 meters in Class A Division I and the finals of the boys and girls 3,200 meters in Class AAAAAA.
The weekend's festivities wrap up on Saturday with finals in all remaining events as individual and team state champions will be crowned.