After two of the best games of her sterling career with the Vikings, Berry's Morgan Frye has been named National Fastpitch Coaches Association (NFCA) D-III Player of the Week.
The NFCA's national office in Louisville, Ky., announced the award Tuesday afternoon.
The Suwanee native was retired just once across the two games the Vikings played in the Southern Athletic Association Softball Championships Berry Pod. In No. 2 Berry's first game against Millsaps last Friday, Frye went 4-for-4 at the plate with two doubles, three runs scored, two stolen bases and an RBI as the Vikings won 14-0 in five innings.
One day later, Frye made Berry history. The junior connected in the second inning for a three-run homer to center. The shot was the 27th of her career, breaking the school record for home runs in a career set at 26 by Marie Collop (2014-17). Frye would also single as part of a 2-for-3 effort, while also drawing a walk and stealing two more bases as Berry won 12-2 in six frames.
For the weekend, Frye had an on-base percentage of .875. Combined with her slugging percentage of 1.571, Frye had an eye-popping OPS of 2.446. The junior currently ranks 19th in the country in homers this season with 10 and is one of the integral reasons why Berry has the highest slugging percentage in the country at .556.
Berry will play host to Birmingham-Southern for the final round of the Southern Athletic Association Championship. First pitch in Game 1 of the best-of-three series is Friday afternoon at Kay Williams Field is set for 4 p.m. Game 2 will be played on Saturday at 2 p.m., and Game 3 will follow if necessary.