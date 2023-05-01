No. 2-ranked Berry hit three home runs that launched their 12-2 defeat of Millsaps in the final game of Southern Athletic Association pod play at Kay Williams Field on Saturday, and the Vikings will now advance to the championship series that is set to take place on their own Kay Williams field May 5-6.
Aleeya Thornton was the first runner to get on the board when Katie White reached first on an error. Paige Bennett then brought Morgan Frye home on a sac fly as the Vikings ended the top of the first up 2-0.
In the second, Frye broke the school career home run record blasting a three-run bomb to center field. That homer was the 27th of her career.
Hannah Gore struck out six batters in a row in the first two innings putting on a clinic in the circle.
Anna Jackson got a piece herself when she homered to left center, which would be the solo run of the third inning.
The Vikings tacked on two more when Katie Parker hit her first career home run and the third of the day, also scoring Grace Hamilton.
But Millsaps would score two runs ruining the Vikings plans to end the game early. However in the top of the sixth Berry answered right back putting four additional points on the board. Thornton, White, Bennett and Hamilton all contributed the last four runs to send the Vikings to the SAA Championship series.
Gore pitched 5 1/3 innings in the circle, allowing only three hits and striking out 10.
The Vikings will now turn their attention to the championship series this coming weekend as they will host Birmingham-Southern, who defeated Centre on Sunday to advance.