Tegan Fritts tied for medalist honors as Berry's women's golf team found success at the Lee & Joe Duncan Invitational in Tunica, Miss., finishing second in the event with a two-round score of 624.
Fritts shot a two-round score of 148. The sophomore shot a team-leading and tournament-best 72 in round two ending with six total birdies at the Invitational.
Senior Chloe Wegienka finished a two-round score of 156. Wegienka slotted sixth overall after shooting a 77 in round one with one eagle and two birdies, and a 79 in round two with three birdies.
Junior Sarah Beth Scarborough wasn't far behind, finishing eighth overall with a score of 159. Scarborough shot a 79 in round one followed by an 80 in round two and collected a total of three birdies.
Freshman Sydney Bowes shot 161 at the Invitational finishing 11th overall. Bowes shot her best in round one with a score of 80 and made three birdies and one eagle in the two-round invitational.
With a team score 624, the Vikings topped Southern Athletic Association foe and number 19 team in the country, Rhodes by two strokes. The Vikings were just two strokes behind Denison for first-place honors
The Berry women's golf team will look to continue their success at the Birmingham Southern Invitational in Bessemer, Ala., starting Monday, April 11th.