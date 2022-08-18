Change is a constant in life, and that is no different in the newspaper business.
The decision was made a few months back for the Rome News-Tribune and its parent company that owns the Marietta Daily Journal to move away from traditional carrier delivery for the newspaper to delivery through next day mail with the postal service.
With that change a trickle-down effect was a difference in print deadlines each night. Since the switchover, the deadline for the newsroom staff and copy desk to have each page approved and sent to the press has been pushed up earlier in the night. In order for the newspaper to be delivered the next day by the postal service, it has to be printed, loaded on the truck and delivered to them early enough to prepare it to be distributed to subscribers.
I say all that to say this -- Friday night football coverage will look a bit different this season in the paper. I know it is a beloved pastime to pick up the Saturday sports section and see full game coverage from Friday night football in the area. Heck, I remember doing that growing up myself as someone who read the RNT before I ever even thought about coming to work on staff here.
But with the change to earlier deadlines and no wiggle room even on Fridays, that will not be an option this season. Now, I'm not saying there will be nothing Friday football related in the Saturday sports section. My goal is to have at least some element on the front sports page with a photo or photos from a local game and at least the scores of the games involving local teams, provided games do not run late past press time.
Do not be discouraged, however. Nothing will change as far as I'm concerned regarding how I approach Friday nights. I will be at a game locally every Friday (sometimes multiple if I can figure it out), and I will still aim to have a freelance writer at the other local games I'm not able to get to. If there isn't going to be someone at the game representing the RN-T, I will hopefully have made plans with one of the coaches or support staff to provide me info and stats on that game.
You will also still see the wildly underappreciated Steven Eckhoff (MVP of the sports staff in my book) roaming the local sidelines with his camera equipment and unbelievable ability to capture incredible moments under the Friday night lights.
I will also continue my efforts to provide the most up-to-date scores via Twitter (@AFarrersports) so anyone at games that can help with that, please tag me in any and all score updates on Friday nights.
Once the games have ended each Friday and the sports section is out the door and headed to the post office to prepare for delivery, I will shift my attention to getting full game stories, photos and roundups online at www.RN-T.com as soon as possible. They should be available there around midnight or at least by the time you wake up on Saturday morning and are craving that Friday night football game coverage fix.
Once again, I am sad that the way of doing things for so long with high school football coverage on Friday nights is changing, but as I mentioned above, change is inevitable. You just have to make adjustments and make the best of it. As one of my good friends and mentors in the sports writing business has told me many times, "life is a game of adjustments."
Get out and support the Rome Braves
I remember as a junior in high school going to watch the first ever Rome Braves home game at the then-named State Mutual Stadium with my dad. That place was filled to capacity, and the other games I went to that first season in 2003 and the few years after that, the crowds were very similar.
My question for the community is why can't that happen again?
I know that the new wears off for anything after a while, but this year's Rome Braves team is one of the best in recent memory. They deserve better crowds and better atmospheres than what they've gotten over the last few months. I know everyone is busy, and I'm not the guy to call too many people out, but come on, Rome. We can do better.
Manager Kanekoa Texeira and his bunch is playing great baseball right now. Following Wednesday's win at AdventHealth Stadium over the Greensboro Grasshoppers, Rome was 67-43 on the season and an incredible 31-13 in the second half. They are currently atop the South Atlantic League South Division second half standings and in prime position to play some very important games down the stretch in efforts to clinch a playoff spot.
Just think of it this way. That Rome Braves team in 2016 that won the SAL Championship went on to have several players contribute to Atlanta's 2021 World Series title (or as I like to call it the World Series Championship of the World). You could get the chance to see up close and personal players on this year's Rome team that could be a big part of a future Atlanta division and World Series championship teams.
There are only a couple homestands left in the season for Rome and hopefully some playoff games after that. So get out and support this team. I promise you will see some good baseball and some fun Minor League entertainment and promotions.