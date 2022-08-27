A huge fourth-quarter offensive drive and a pair of crucial defensive plays late were the difference in a razor-thin 15-14 Pepperell victory at Model on Friday night as the two Floyd County foes battled in a physical, hard-fought contest.
Trailing 14-9 early in the fourth, Pepperell (1-1) went on a long drive that included a 25-yard connection between quarterback Erik Jensen and receiver Gage Owens that came off a tipped pass on third-and-11 and that was followed by another pass from Jensen to Owens to convert a fourth-and-8.
After running back DJ Rogers put together some tough runs that pushed the Dragons to a first-and-goal at the 2, Jensen did the rest a couple plays later for a one-yard touchdown run to put his team on top. The two-point try was no good, but Pepperell still held a 15-14 lead with 6:18 left in the game.
Model (0-2) responded on the next drive by pushing the ball into Pepperell territory near midfield, but a fourth-down pass was intercepted by Dragons' defensive back Sam Ross to end the Devils' march.
Following a defensive stop by Model, the home team's offense got one last shot at a game-winning drive and after multiple completions by Devils' quarterback Dillon Silver and one deep ball that was called incomplete as the official ruled the receiver out of bounds on a catch that would've put them inside the Dragons' 10, Pepperell's Jordan Rogers broke up a fourth-down pass to seal the win.
Jensen proceeded to take one knee to run out the clock, and the Dragons got out of Shannon with a gutsy victory.
"That was a physical football game, and both teams played their butts off," said Pepperell head coach Rick Hurst. "We had guys going both ways just gutting it out, and we found a way to win. When we got that tipped pass that Gage caught on that fourth-quarter drive, I just thought that it must've been meant to be...that we were supposed to win this game.
"That drive was huge. Erik made some big throws, and Gage made some plays when we needed them. DJ ran it hard before he got a little dinged up. And then Sam had the big interception. He is just a freshman, but he is a tough player. He's going to be fun to watch over the next few years. He'll put his nose down there in the running game and make tackles, and he'll make plays on the back end too. Jordan (Rogers) broke up that last pass. He's a junior. The future is bright for us with these young guys. We've just got to keep getting better."
Pepperell held a 9-7 lead at the half as DJ Rogers capped off a late touchdown drive in the second quarter with an eight-yard TD run with less than a minute left in the half. His run was set up by a 59-yard scamper by teammate DeMarcus Ragland.
That touchdown followed Model's first scoring drive of the game as Daniel Jolly cashed in 24-yard touchdown run with 3:09 remaining the second quarter to make it 7-3 following Daniel Veillon's extra point. Pepperell had held a 3-0 lead before that thanks to a 38-yard field goal midway through the first quarter by Steven Villatoro.
The Devils took the lead in the third quarter on a successful drive that ended with well-thrown touchdown pass from Silver to Jolly that covered 29 yards on third-and-long.
Model head coach Jeff Hunnicutt said it was a tough loss after the way his team fought on Friday night and did several positive things coming off a Week 1 defeat last Friday.
"It's frustrating that we felt like we made a play at the end of the game that would've given us a chance deep in their territory, but it shouldn't come down to that one play," said Hunnicutt. "I really feel like we played like a very good team at times tonight, but hats off to (Pepperell). They competed right to the end just like us.
"We would've liked to have made a couple more plays to win that game and get to 1-1 to get some momentum going, but we didn't do that. We've just got to continue to find things we can do to be better. I know we can be better offensively finishing drives and be better defensively, especially with our tackling later in the game when our guys get worn down some."
DJ Rogers led the Dragons in rushing with 82 yards on 22 carries, and Ragland added 62 yards on the ground. Jensen passed for 41 yards, including going 3-for-3 in the second half when it mattered most, and also ran for 26 yards.
Jermaine Campbell was the top rusher for Model with 68 yards on 11 carries, Silver added 33 on the ground and Jolly had 32 on just two carries. Silver also passed for 119 yards on 13-of-21 attempts with one touchdown and one interception.
Jolly added four catches for 54 yards and touchdown, and Keith Sprayberry had five catches of his own for 46 yards.
Model will be on the road next Friday to take on Woodland in another non-region contest while Pepperell has the week off before hosting Woodland on Sept. 9 in their third non-region game of the season.
"I'm glad we have the week off because we have a few guys banged up that we can try to get a little rest and get them healthy," said Hurst. "And we need to go back and regroup as a team. We've got to get better on defense, and we need to try to take some pressure off DJ and the running game offensively. Teams are putting so many guys in the box against us to stop the run. We've got to find a way to make them respect the passing game a little more.
"I'm proud of our guys for the way they battled tonight, and we're going to use this next week to get better before we get back into our schedule in a couple weeks."