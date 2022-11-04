The top runners in the state in Class A Division I went to battle on Friday in Carrollton at the state meet, and when it was all said and done, four local competitors made their presence felt with top-10 finishes.
Armuchee teammates Marissa Kimple and Shelby Green finished second and third, respectively, in the individual standings, and Coosa's sister duo of Sophia Cook and Alishia Cook were not far behind as the pair took fourth and seventh, respectively.
Kimple finished with a time of 19:07.61 to take runner-up honors behind individual state champion Ella Gibbs, of Bleckley County, who ran an 18:57.53. Green's time was 19:19.78.
"It was good conditions today, and I think I went out a little fast in the beginning but I thing we ran as good as we could have and improved a lot," said Kimple, a junior.
"I thing we had good races today, but I think both of us would say we didn't have our best," added Green, a senior. "But that just gives us more motivation to get better. It's great to have Marissa with me. We've been training together for two years, and we are really close friends. It's good having someone beside you that is going to be there with you to work hard and motivate you to be better. We really try to do that for each other."
Sophia Cook, a junior at Coosa, finished with a fourth-place time of 20:19.53. Her sister Alishia, a freshman, was seventh with a 20:48.99.
"It's not the race I really expected...I feel like I could've done better," said Sophia Cook. "But I'm proud of a top four finish and to finish in the top seven with my sister. I love to see her succeed and glad to have her here running with me. We're already looking forward to next year. This will give us motivation to come back even better."
Armuchee, who won the team state championship last season in Class A Public, finished fifth in the team standings on Friday with a 166 behind Bleckley County (60), Paideia (106), Oglethorpe County (109) and Whitefield Academy (154).
Following Kimple and Green for the team score were Grace Fellows (52nd, 24:21.66), Alejandra Aldana (56th, 24:35.70) and Addison Ayers (65th, 25:12.94).
"The Bleckley County girls ran a great race today, and we weren't really surprised by that," said Armuchee head coach Scott Pierce. "I definitely wouldn't say our top girls had bad races. (Marissa and Shelby) both may have run their fastest times here. It was a good effort from our girls. We were a little shorthanded today, but fifth place in the state...you can't be disappointed with that."
Darlington finished 10th as a team with a score or 280. The Lady Tigers were led by Kate Scott who finished 14th with a time of 21:35.46. Behind her for the team score were Annie Beuachamp (67th, 25:20.38), Lina Nguyen (68th, 25:24.05), Caroline Knight (69th, 25:29.31) and Kensie Waller (80th, 25:57.46).
Led by the two top-10 finishers, Coosa finished in 13th as a team with a score of 308. Riyah Manley (101st, 27:20.05), Meadow Rose (104th, 27:32.71) and Brinley Wilson (109th, 27:44.50) completed the team score.
Pepperell also competed at the state meet and was 21st as a team with a score of 565. The Lady Dragons' top finisher was Olivia Edwards in 62nd with a time of 25:07.66.
The Model girls will run in the Class AA State Meet on Saturday at 8:45 a.m. in Carrollton.